Chris Hemsworth shares funny low-budget Thor poster: Love and Thunder





Chris Hemsworth shares a fun first “poster” for Thor: Love and Thunder starring himself and director Taika Waititi as they near the end of filming.

Chris Hemsworth shares a very small budgetThor: love and thunder poster with him and director Taika Waititi. Marvel Studios gave the God of Thunder a tonal makeover withThor: Ragnarok by bringing Waititi on board. After two Shakespearean and more serious solo films, the writer / director injected Thor’s films with an overwhelming comedic nature, crazier story, and wackier visuals. This led toThor: Ragnaroksave the franchise, and Marvel Studios is quickly working to bring Waititi and Hemsworth back for another go-around. Hemsworth and Waititi worked hard onThor: love and thunder since early 2021 when production started in Australia. It didn’t take long for the set photos to surface showing Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy in a new adventure and new sporty looks. However, Marvel Studios has done a pretty good job of keeping the highly anticipated MCU blockbuster under wraps. Fans are now patiently waiting for an officialThor: love and thunder marketing material to arrive, and Hemsworth has delivered an unofficial first super low budget poster. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Way Thor 4 Cancels Ragnarok & Endgame In a new Instagram post, Hemsworth had fun sharing the first oneThor: love and thunder “poster.” The image shows him and Waititi in a trailer on the set ofThor 4. Hemsworth wears a baseball cap with the movie logo on it and a wig for Thor’s long locks underneath. Waititi is directly behind his right shoulder striking a pose for the poster. According to Hemsworth, this Thor: love and thunderthe poster has a clear message that there will be a lot of love and thunder in the movie. Take a look at the photo below: This first “poster” is another example of how Hemsworth and Waititi continue to have fun in their second collaboration. It’s clear the two are loving working together in the MCU again. Not only is Waititi directing Hemsworth and having a good time in it, but he’s also reprising his role as Korg inThor: love and thunder. This should put Hemsworth and Waititi on filming scenes together once again, and we can only imagine the type of shenanigans that occur when they become screen partners. As to whenThor: love and thunderMarketing will actually begin, fans should be prepared to wait a bit longer. The movie is not even shot yet. There are also five MCU movies that will be released beforeThor 4theatrical release. Marvel Studios marketing will focus on these films, as well as all MCU Disney + shows, for now. Instead, the marketing campaign forThor: love and thunder will likely start by the end of 2021, given its May 2022 release date. Perhaps the first trailer will be released beforeEternalrelease in November. MORE: Will Marvel Claim the Box Office Crown in May 2022? Source: Chris Hemsworth How Netflix’s Shadow & Bone Improved Grisha Company From The Books

