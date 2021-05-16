Where there is a will, there is a weight

I have always loved Will Smith. He exudes a rare positivity in his personality. The only time I saw him angry was when a fan (male) grabbed him and kissed him on the red carpet. Is there only so much adulation that we can accept? That aside, Mr. Smiths Will-power is exemplary. He never loses his temper in public. Never cheated on his wife. In fact, his 24-year-old wife betrayed Will. In a public statement, she revealed her brief relationship with another man. Will Smith forgave his wife. He made sure their marriage survived the storm, sometimes it only takes one to cheer.

Will Smith is an honest man and an honest superstar. A man who did not fall victim to his superstar. I know at least two Indian superstars who are so cut off from reality that they don’t know who they really are. One of them, an iconic superstar and a role model for many actors, is acting all the time. The first thing he does every morning before he even brushes his teeth is put on his wig. The performance never stops.

The other superstar is costing producers dearly. In addition to loading a bomb as a fee, he arrives for a 9am to 5pm shift. On top of all that, each movie of him needs an extra 1.5 crore rupee in the budget for photo-shopping, his double chin and extra fat during post-production.

How much courage did it take for Will Smith to slam himself with all the fat he built up during the lockdown and show his fans what he actually looks like, photo shopping be damned.

It’s rare for a superstar to be so connected to reality; Rajesh Khanna, India’s first superstar, lost touch with the real world shortly after the superstar hit him. He began to believe in his own myth: every successive superstar in India has been the victim of his own image. They can come across as down to earth and modest. But believe me, they are all oblivious to the real world. For them, flattery is a fact. Criticism is fiction.

Don’t, repeat DON’T, make the mistake of taking their offer to be honest seriously. If a superstar asks you to be honest about their performance, that means they only want to hear praise. If a superstar congratulates you on your opinion, it means you’ve congratulated them and their work. Try criticism, however constructive it may be, and you are no longer a friend.

I remember a superstar accusing me of being a follower of the ruling government, after writing something he didn’t like. I have no idea how my comments on his work reflected any political ideology. Who knows how the minds of superstars work? Certainly not the superstars themselves.

Will Smith is a rarity. This Smith doesn’t believe in his own myth, he can see his stomach.

On the other hand, Bollywood legends Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh refuse to dye their hair to look younger.

Against her 70+ years, Ashaji laughs playfully as she defends her right to be gray. “I’d rather die than dye. Why dye? Who are you cheating on with that jet black hair except yourself after a certain age? It’s too hard going through the process of dyeing my hair to feel good when I look at myself in the mirror. I prefer to be my natural self.

More power to the Smiths and Parekhs of the show business.