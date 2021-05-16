Salman Khan embodies the qualities of Rajinikanth, has the same larger-than-life aura on screen: Devi Sri Prasad

After having made the main South Indian actors dance to his tunes, Devi Sri Prasad returned to films in Hindi. The composer, called DSP by his fans and colleagues, found Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s “Seeti Maar”, a recreation of his previous hit with Allu Arjun. The songwriter said of the song that elicited extreme reactions from fans.

“When sir Prabhudheva called me for Radhe, I was very excited. I suggested “Seeti Maar” to her because I always wanted to do this song in Hindi. When he and Salman Khan heard the song, they loved it. Salman, sir, called me personally and asked if I could compose the song for him and I said, “Of course!” He told indianexpress.com.

This is the second time that DSP and Salman Khan have worked together. He earlier recreated Allu Arjun’s song “Ringa Ringa” for the actor as “Dhinka Chika”, which became a hit. When asked if Salman’s musical sensibility has changed over the years, DSP said the superstar is an absolute music lover. “He loves music which is why he is able to identify good music and most of his films have hit music. There is a huge music lover in him, who hasn’t changed (over the years). He is always excited like a kid when he listens to great music and comes up with an exciting idea and contributions. It’s fun working with him, ”he said.

But has Bollywood been a dream for DSP? “Sure, Bollywood has always been on the list. For any artist, it is the biggest dream for their work to reach places. From the moment I did “Dhinka Chika”, I had offers but I was back to make Tamil and Telugu films. Now during the lockdown I tried to analyze a lot of things and make time for everything. So now you will see me more in Bollywood, ”said the composer of Arya 2.

“Seeti Maar” in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, released May 13 on ZeePlex and several other platforms, is different from the original. The composer says it was an intentional change because Allu Arjun and Salman Khan have different personalities.

“Allu Arjun is a dancer while Salman Khan has his own booty. He invents steps that become popular with the public, even children. Whether it’s “Dhinka Chika”, “Swag Se Swagat” or the hooded stage of “Seeti Maar”, he has a knack for making a song popular. I was on sets during the filming of the song. And the moment I saw Salman monsieur take the step of hooking “Seeti Maar”, I knew it was going to go viral, and that is exactly what happened. As for the changes, we’ve made it more of a party song and added beats that match Salman’s boyish charm and superhero personality. Just as Rajinikanth can create a larger than life aura on screen, Salman has the same personality, ”he said.

But “Seeti Maar” is added to the list of thousands of recreations that Bollywood has already seen. DSP tries to explain the difference between recreations and remixes. “Recreation is like finding another market for the work you’ve already done, which is good for an artist trying to get their work to reach a wider audience. The greatest success for an artist is knowing that their work is recognized around the world. No matter how tall you are, once you are gone people will remember you for your work. So, in order for your work to be remembered, it should reach more people. In India we have hundreds of languages, so it is important to recreate the song in other languages. But there are two things to consider. First of all, you need to know the potential of the song and whether it will be suitable for the actor who will be in it. And second, you have to know the language because the expression is what the song is all about. Knowing a language helps. “

He says he’s against remixes, “Remix recreates someone else’s work, which I don’t encourage. It goes against my principles. I don’t think it’s ethical. I could listen to a remix song composed by someone else, but I will never do it myself.

“When I was a kid, I used to listen to remixes of old songs by RD Burman sir, Mohd Rafi sir and Kishore Kumar sir. It was like an independent album. So, it actually helped the next generation get to know the great music compsed earlier. This is how I discovered songs like “Chura Liya Hai” or “Aap Jaisa Koi”. But the beauty of it was that the song was credited to the original singer, songwriter, and lyricist. It was ethical. Now they’re hanging on to the song, which is her soul. And on top of that, the current generation thinks it was originally composed by the musician who remixed it, which is wrong. Creation is a process. So you can’t lift someone else’s work and put your name on it. If you consider yourself a true artist and respect yourself, you will never put your name in someone else’s creation. I won’t do that, no matter what I am offered for it, ”he said.

Speaking of the music currently being produced in Bollywood, DSP believes that one essential thing is missing. “A film is not marked by a particular composer of music here, which is happening in the south. When a composer makes music for the film, he is able to understand the concept, he brings the music to life. Right now, Bollywood is taking songs composed by different musicians and putting them together. Often the musician will not even know the concept of the film. Of course, the director knows what he wants. But a single composer will have a lot to say through the music if he composes for the whole film. Mahesh Babu once paid me a big compliment saying that I am a narrator who tells the story through music. But on the other hand, because Bollywood is so big, even a song gives you a lot of recognition, like it happened with me. But there is a downside because the song might be a hit, but no one knows who composed it.

The Pushpa composer said he was looking forward to the opportunity to compose music for Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, he said he also had a song ready for Salman Khan if he had the opportunity to compose for the actor again.

“Shah Rukh Khan, a man for whom I have always wanted to compose music. There is a song I want to compose for him – “Charu Sheela Swapna Bala”, ”he said, adding that the song“ Pakka Local ”will suit Salman Khan best. “Imagine him pulling out his handkerchief and making ‘Pakka Local’ his way. It will be such a massive track, ”said an excited DSP.