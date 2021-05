Marvel Studios suggested Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Val for the Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Chief writer Malcolm Spellman reveals that it was Marvel Studios who suggested the show use Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) instead of a “shady” CIA agent character. Val, who would have been supposed to appear first in Black Widow before the pandemic pushes the film’s release date until after Falcon and Winter Soldier, makes a sudden appearance in Episode 5, “Truth,” when she recruits disgraced super-soldier John Walker (Wyatt Russell) after he was stripped of his title and authority as the new Captain America. The dark Val returns once again in the season finale, “One World, One People,” where Walker steps out as Val’s black-robed American agent. “It was [Marvel’s] suggestion. We wrote a shady CIA character, and Marvel was like, ‘It should be Val,’ ” Spellman said. Everyone loves a good story. “And one thing I give Marvel credit for is fans like us. They know some shit because they’re crazy. They’re like, ‘Oh man, what if it’s Val?’ Then the whole room was like, “Oh, damn! Can we do that? Can we use Val?” Then they know they have one. “ “But I think that’s why it hit so hard,” Spellman added of the first surprise appearance, “because she looked like an Easter egg.” Marvel producers previously revealed that Val was envisioned as a “darker” version of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the one-eyed SHIELD super-spy who recruited Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) before assembling the Avengers. “Every time we talked about Valentina, even in the writers room, she was sort of a more acerbic, funnier, but darker Nick Fury,” Falcon and Winter Soldier Executive producer Nate Moore said Marvel.com. “Someone who knows their secrets, who isn’t afraid to operate in the moral gray zone, but maybe who isn’t so inherently altruistic.” Like Jackson’s Fury, who first appeared in a post-credits scene ending in 2008 Iron Man before coming back in 2010 Iron man 2 then 2012’s The Avengers, The enigmatic Val de Louis-Dreyfus will continue to appear throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Having a character like Valentina on the show, and actually in the MCU, is really interesting because I think she’ll be making more waves sooner rather than later,” Moore teased. “[Louis-Dreyfus has] only never been great. There’s something so likeable about her that when she shows these darker tendencies to her character, it’s a little more surprising and entertaining because you don’t expect it to come from her. “ All episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney +. Black Widow premieres in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access on July 9. If you haven’t signed up for Disney + yet, you can try it here. Note: If you purchase any of the independently chosen awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos