Entertainment
Jason Aldean announces his 2021 tour: “ Back in the Saddle ”
There was really only one song that could kick off Jason Aldean’s first shows in over a year: “We Back”.
“Weback, we’re back in the saddle,” the country star belted from the stage at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tenn on Saturday night.
“Back on stage making the whole place vibrate / Back with team A, train on the track
/ I thought we were gone but you’re wrong, now it’s gone, we’re coming back. “
“We went out (on stage) and all of a sudden it brought us back to where we were a year and a half ago,” Aldean said backstage. “Life was back to normal, for the first time.”
Aldean, like many country A-listers, is ready to get back to work and as he revealed to his home crowd on Saturday, he will start this summer.
Aldean’s just announced “Back In The Saddle” tour will begin August 5 in Virginia Beach and will run in amphitheaters and arenas across the United States through October 30. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday May 21 at jasonaldean.com.
“I can’t wait to get back to life as we all know it,” he said. “I think stuff like that sort of thing gives people a glimpse that we’re on the other side now.”
Aldean’s last tour, in fact, was titled “We Back” – until they weren’t. Like all other major tours, it was cut short in mid-March and Aldean ended up at his house indefinitely.
“I have guys working on my team who have had to take other jobs,” he said. “They’re pouring concrete or working in construction or doing anything to stay afloat until we can get this thing back on track. So it’s nice to look around and see everyone happy to be together and to work.
2020 has proven to be a necessary cooldown for an artist who now has nine albums in his career and Aldean says he would never have taken a break on purpose.
“I had a feeling on stage last night that I don’t think I have felt in the past 15 years. It was (like) doing something new again, for the first time. And, I think when you do this stuff as much as we do, it’s easy to take it a bit for granted. “
Although he was off the stage, Aldean continued to rack up hits from his 2019 album, “Nine”. At his Friday and Saturday concerts at Bonnaroo Farm, he finally got to hear the crowd roaring for “Got What I Got,” which topped Billboard’s Country Airplay charts and even hit the pop-dominated Hot 100. , highest to 16th.
As he continues to promote the album’s third single, “Blame It On You,” there is one more task ahead before he hits the road: complete his tenth studio album.
“We’re actually going back to the studio in a week or two to try to finish tracking everything. I’ll probably do all the vocals in June, and I hope to have an album coming out later this year. This is what I hope for. “
Jason Aldean 2021 Tour Dates
05/08/21 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach
06/08/21 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
07/08/21 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
12/08/21 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *
08/13/21 Pittsburgh, PA – The Star Lake Lodge
08/14/21 Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion
08/19/21 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Walnut Creek
08/20/21 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
8/21/21 Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheater in Lakewood
08/27/21 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
08/28/21 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
09/09/21 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
10/09/21 Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Compaq
11/09/21 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
09/16/21 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
09/17/21 Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheater
09/18/21 Portland, OR – Sunlight Feeding Amphitheater
09/23/21 Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
09/24/21 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater
09/25/21 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater
09/30/21 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
01/10/21 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
02/10/21 Denver, CO – Ball Arena *
10/07/21 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center *
08/10/21 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
09/10/21 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10/14/21 Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
10/15/21 Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center *
10/16/21 Birstow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live
10/21/21 Charlottesville, Virginia – John Paul Jones Arena
10/22/21 Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/23/21 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
10/28/21 Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
10/29/21 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater
10/30/21 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
* With Lainey Wilson and TBA
