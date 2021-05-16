Fantastic Beasts actor goes to jail for sexual assault





Kevin Guthrie, who played Abernathy in both Fantastic Beasts films in the Harry Potter franchise, will be jailed for committing sexual assault.

Actor Kevin Guthrie, known for hisroleas Abernathy in fantastic beasts and where to find them and its sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, is in prison for a three-year sentence for his sexual assault on a woman in Glasgow, Scotland. Guthrie denied the charge, but evidence of the crime was found in the form of his DNA in the victim’s underwear, as reported by theBBC. The attack took place in 2017, in an apartment occupied by Guthrie associate Scott Reid. Reid is also an actor, with his roles including Quill in AmazonStudios’Carnival row. The two men helped the 29-year-old into Reid’s apartment when she appeared ill, and Guthrie was left alone with her “to make sure she was okay.” In addition to his three-year prison sentence, Guthrie has been placed on the sex offender registry for an indefinite period. Sheriff Tom Hughes reportedly told Guthrie: “The offense you were convicted of caused distress and consequences for the young woman involved in this case. She was ill and believed her drink had been spiked elsewhere that night. -the.” He added: “The jury has admitted that you have committed these heinous crimes and the only appropriate sentence is imprisonment.” If you are a victim of US-based sexual assault or misconduct and need assistance, contact RAINN at 800-656-4673 be in contact with a trained staff member of a sexual assault service provider in your area. If you are based outside of the United States, Click here for a list of international resources on sexual assault. Source:BBC News Castlevania finally introduces one of the franchise’s most important villains

