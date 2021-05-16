It’s Zack Snyder’s Suicide Squad

Army of the Dead Review: Its Zack Snyders Suicide Squad

If you only see one Zack Snyder movie this year about a brooding muscle man who assembles an elite specialist team to enter a depopulated and contaminated area to open an indestructible metal box and take on a giant gray humanoid and his zombified hordes, do it Justice League. But if you see two, Army of the deadIt’s pretty good too. Even though it’s a pre-assembled franchise starter, with a prequel and an animated series on the way, character rotation isn’t the point. It’s not a spoiler to say that in a zombie movie, the majority of the cast won’t make it out alive. Warner Bros. may never #ReleaseTheAyerCut, but the architect of the modern DC Cinematic Universe delivered his Suicide Squad.

Snyder’s skeptics call this one his best movie since Dawn of the Dead, its beginnings, and not just because they both have zombies. It’s also the least Snyder-y movie he’s made since. There’s no more slow motion here than in most great action movies, and none of that slowing down and speeding up stuff it does. There’s also no visible desaturation or post-production pass to make the scenes look like comics or literal paintings. Snyder doesn’t quite favor the hyper-editing style of a Michael Bay, but it’s a movie that would sit comfortably in Jerry Bruckheimer’s barrel.

It looks a lot like the Bays Benghazi movie 13 hours, with creatures from Pirates of the Caribbean films thrown in for good measure. Hell see your zombie shark and grow up a zombie tiger. Perhaps Snyder’s one major signature that sets him apart is his preference for gray skies over the orange sunsets favored by Tony Scott. And he loves his slowed down covers of older songs.

In an intro that features the types of general stereotypes that Bay deals with, a couple engaging in oral sex while driving crash and detonate the kind of military vehicle that should be better protected from such things. Worse yet, it carries an alpha zombie-ish monster from Area 51 who sort of calls himself Zeus (Richard Cetrone, a Snyder regular who also dates Ben Affleck in duplicate). Having superhuman powers and minimal intelligence, Zeus kills everyone in the vicinity, then heads to nearby Las Vegas, as the opening credits of the films shorten the mini-apocalypse that follows. By the time the Snyders director title rolls in, Las Vegas is walled in with shipping containers, left a zombie enclosure set to be bombed by the president on July 4th. The film does not name the president, but implies that he is a dangerous fool.

Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a veteran of the initial Zombie Wars, now flips burgers for a living. Traumatized at having to kill his zombified wife in front of their daughter, he stays away from her. But when the opportunity presents itself to make $ 50 million by increasing a $ 200 million stash of a casino safe, he sees a chance for catharsis and foresaw the future of his daughter Kates. It’s time to put together a team, including loyal sidekicks, a pilot, a safe, a zombie-killer YouTuber, a coyote human trafficker to bring them in, and a mandatory corporate escort with its own. secret agenda.

When it comes to social satire, zombies in Las Vegas only feel slightly less subtle than zombies in a mall. (Mall? What is it, ask the Amazon generation?) Thirty seconds of a zombie wearing a T-shirt reading the consumer would make the same observation. But Snyder adds more hits to the relevance. The outskirts of Vegas are lined with government quarantine camps, where refugees from Vegas are held in case they become zombies as well. Regular temperature checks become obligatory obligatory masks too on the nose, maybe? There is also a strong implication that the camps don’t really care about security. Rather, they offer a pretext to detain non-whites and anyone else the government doesn’t like. And of course, Kate Ward (Ella Purnell, who was playing young Maleficent) works with refugees. Although she has yet to learn not to insult abusive guards.

After a few beats spent with each member of the team just so we know enough to tell them apart, it’s Vegas time. And because heroes need a personal stake, the events also give Kate a reason to come. And that’s before the impending nuclear bomb countdown increases. There’s no doubt that the father-daughter relationship means a lot to Snyder given her recent life circumstances, but the choice to bring Kate on a mission is the kind of pace that makes audiences scream on TV. In all fairness, Scott half-heartedly responds to these concerns, but still. There is literally no chance that his presence will seriously compromise him. Plus, Bautistas’ face crying in slow motion doesn’t help anyone. Its appeal lies in being non-dramatic.

The dead in this film follow several new and arbitrary rules, though they arguably aren’t more arbitrary than the classic brain-drawn one. Alpha mutants able to think and communicate, coexisting among the dead, come straight out of resident Evilthe latest major franchise to show zombies in Las Vegas. Sadly, a glorious tease never pays off. One character mentions that the parched walls of corpses briefly come to life when it rains, and then the movie never provides any rain. I have to save something for the fallout.

Army of the deadoffers few surprises about the story that one might expect to happen, and around when expected. What player doesn’t anticipate a final boss fight when everything seems free and clear? His pleasures therefore lie in the execution. Zombies spurt blood when they are cut with a giant portable circular saw. The World’s Hardest Vault features Jigsaw level traps. And the nastiest humans have the longest, nastiest fate. Don’t Expect Too Many Editorials We need to talk about that problematic death scene after this one. Considering how the MPAA rules sterilized part of the trap scene Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Snyder is remarkably flawless with the tumbles. Take on the usual hypocrisy of organizations, which in this case equates to victory.

Although the cast lack star power, the team is an attractive group. Except, of course, the obviously loathsome characters, like Theo Rossis camp guard, who make big heels. Tig Notaro, digitally inserted after another actor became extremely problematic, in particular sells what was ultimately to be the total illusion of jokes. Omari Hardwick acts wonderfully underrated as a calm but beloved saw wearer. Raul Castillo plays it in a hilarious and tacky way as the vlogger goes mercenary. And to play the stereotype of the whiny German, Snyder actually hired a real German, Matthias Schweighfer, rather than asking Alan Tudyk to pull his boring sound. 28 days/Transformers 3 shtick again.

What fans expect most from a big budget zombie movie is that it doesn’t fire any punches. Without spoiling, we can say that it sounds like this remark. Zack Snyder knows that this time, no one will complain about the neck-slapping scenes. He doesn’t seem to know much about spinoffs or PEMs, but either way, neither Predator. By creating his own heroes, Snyder can make them become as violent as he wants. If this is your thing, then it really is.

To note: 4/5

Army of the dead currently playing in limited theaters and debuting on Netflix on May 21.

