Royal assistants want Harry and Meghan to relinquish their titles

Senior staff at Buckingham Palace have reportedly called on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relinquish their titles after Prince Harry’s latest revealing interview in the United States.

The prince reportedly left the royal family bewildered by his shameful and lamentable lack of compassion when he appeared in an episode of actor Dax Shepards last week. Chair expert Podcast.

During the 90-minute chat, Harry opened up about his father, Prince Charles, parenting style and the pain it caused him, as well as how the Queen and Prince Philip chose to parent Charles.

Harry and Meghan are subsequently urged to put their titles on hold, in the same way their HRH honors were when the Megxit deal was struck, according to reports that first surfaced in recent weeks. . Mail on Sunday.

All who spoke on condition of anonymity reportedly told the newspaper members of the royal family are dismayed that he can do this to the Queen when The Duke of Edinburgh is barely in her grave.

To drag your grandfather into this is so shocking and disrespectful, one said.

Another criticized Harry for teaching people how to live our lives from his 11-meter mansion.

The Duke of Sussex has now spent a lot of time pointing out that he is no different from anyone else and attacking the institution which he says has caused him so much pain, a senior courtier has reportedly said.

There is a growing feeling that if you don’t like the institution so much, you shouldn’t have the titles. They should just become Harry and Meghan. And if they refuse to do so, they have to explain why.

While no formal steps to strip the pair of their titles are supposed to be on the move, if this is true, the pressure from inside the palace shows just how deep the sense of betrayal is between the family at large. and the couple, following their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. in March.

Royalists are bound to be disappointed after it emerged that Harry, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made amends at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last month.

Harry, who now lives in Montecito, California, is due to return to the UK for the unveiling of a new statue of his mother, Princess Diana, on July 1.

The 36-year-old royal told Mr Shepard that he and Meghan, who are expecting their second child, have moved to the United States to break the cycle of genetic pain.

Speaking about his father, Harry said: He treated me the way he was treated. There is a lot of genetic pain and suffering that is passed on anyway. Isn’t life about breaking the cycle? There is no blame.

He also compared the royal life to a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo in reference to Jim Carrey’s 1998 film about a man who ignores the fact that his whole life is a TV show.

Harry appeared on the podcast to promote his new mental health series, The me you can’t see, which he produced with Ms. Winfrey and launches Friday on Apple TV +.