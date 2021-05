Candace Owens says ‘Hollywood protects predators’, compares Chrissy Teigen to Weinstein and Epstein in fiery tweet

CANDACE Owens compared Chrissy Teigen to Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein and said Hollywood protects predators. In a scathing tweet, Owens said that despite this, the 35-year-old has been able to get away with “victimizing” people for years because she was “protected by Hollywood”. 7 Candace Owens called Chrissy Teigen a Hollywood ‘predator’ Credit: Getty 7 Owens, 32, recently unearthed vile tweets Teigen, 35, created in the past Credit: Getty Images – Getty It comes after Owens criticized Chrissy Teigen on Wednesday as a “hypocrite” after old tweets emerged in which she urged Sarah Palin to “shoot herself in the face.” Teigen, 35, apologized amid the allegations, she bullied then teenage Courtney Stodden, who identifies as non-binary, and also told them to kill themselves. Now Owens has taken aim again by accusing the mother of two of being a predator. She tweeted: “People wonder how people like Harvey Weinstein and Epstein could victimize people for years when everyone knew “It’s the same reason Chrissy Teigen has been involved despite the public victimization of women for over a decade. “Hollywood protects predators.” 7 Candace Owens tweet attacking Chrissy Teigen Credit: Twitter She then continued with a tweet that said #SurvivingChrissyTeigen. It was a reference to the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries exposing allegations of abuse against the singer. However, Teigen was not charged with any physical or sexual misconduct, and Owens’ tweet concerned allegations of bullying. Owens said earlier this week that Tiegen “should have been canceled a long time ago”. “Chrissy Teigen publicly defended Meghan Markle and said she believed Meghan was having suicidal thoughts,” Owens said Tuesday. “She just forgot to mention that she uses social media to encourage teenagers to kill themselves,” the conservative politician wrote. Twitter. 7 Comparisons were made with the model and Jefferey Epstein Credit: Getty 7 Harvey Weinstein was also mentioned, although the tweet concerned accusations of bullying Credit: AFP Live Blog TEEN ‘KILLER’ Aiden Fucci charged with second degree murder for murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey INSTACRIME Influencer arrested for “ using $ 100,000 in Covid relief for planes and luxury hotels ” WITHOUT EXCUSATION Instagram model has no regrets after leaked sex tape with Barstool founder CLASSROOM CONTROVERSY Student ARRESTED for calling black classmate the N-word on Snapchat “ THEY DRAW EVERYTHING ” Rapper Lil Reese ‘injured after being hit in Chicago shooting’ MOM “ MONSTER ” Mom shares shocking details of how she ‘dumped body of 2-month-old in the trash’ Owens continued his tirade against Teigen on Instagram, posting a video lambasting the model. “Chrissy Teigen told a child to kill herself. How does a corporation in the world sponsor or treat a woman who tells TEENAGERS she fantasizes about their death?” The Sun Online has contacted representatives for Teigens for comment on Owens’ remarks. Chrissy hinted Lindsay was self-harming in a 2011 tweet Candace Owens says Chrissy Teigen ‘should have been canceled a long time ago’ after ‘urging Courtney Stodden, 16, to kill herself’







