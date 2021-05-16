‘SNL’ parodies confusing cold-open CDC mask rules





The penultimate Saturday Night Live started with a cold opening that confused the confusion of the US Centers for Disease Control. new mask rules after new directives were released earlier this week. The sketch provided Kate McKinnon with another chance to play Dr Anthony Fauci, who hosted National Institutes of Health workers who also happened to be theater minors. They were supposed to easily explain when and where people should still wear face masks, but they often strayed from the topic and turned to NSFW territory. The first sketch-within-a-sketch was one of the best, with Beck Bennett playing a man walking into a bar wearing a face mask. He asked Aidy Bryant if he could remove the mask since he was vaccinated. She said he could, but then he told her he wasn’t really vaccinated. “Well, I walk into a bar at 11 am. You really thought I was vaxxed? Because it’s on you,” Bennett said. “You are right. I deserve COVID,” said Bryant. That was the end of the scene, but clearly not what Fauci wanted. “The real point is we have to trust each other, so be honest and respectful,” Fauci said. And now a message from Dr Anthony Fauci. pic.twitter.com/bBzZQOyJ9C – Saturday night live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 16, 2021 The next scene was also remarkable. Ego Nwodim played a flight attendant while Bowen Yang played a businessman. Nwodim told him that he could take off his mask while drinking. “By the way, I’ve been stuck inside for over a year. Want to hit?” Yang asked. After a pause and laughter from the audience, Nwodim said: “You know I am king!” She then jumped onto her knees just before Fauci looked really embarrassed. “The lesson should have been that you need masks on planes, not everyone is excited now,” Fauci said. After an episode hosted by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SNL returned to a guest who has meaning for the show. Keegan-Michael Key, who has experience in sketch comedy on MadTV and Key and Peele, hosted, alongside Olivia Rodrigo as a musical guest. Key won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch for Key and Peele in 2016, the same year, he was nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy for the series. Fauci found a few doctors at the CDC to demonstrate the mask’s correct behavior. pic.twitter.com/Bn3nUuNqGJ – Saturday night live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 16, 2021 Most recently he voiced Ducky in Toy story 4 and starred in Netflix Prom. He also voices Murray in the Hotel Transylvania franchise. He’s set to voice Honest John in upcoming Disney movie Pinocchio remake. As for Rodrigo, she plays on Disney + High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She recently broke with her hit hit “Drivers License”, which has already been parodied on Saturday Night Live. She is scheduled to release her debut studio album, Sour, on May 21. The album also includes the singles “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U”. SNL Airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The season finale will be hosted by Anya-Taylor Joy with Lil Nas X performing.







