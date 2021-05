Wonder Years reboot gets official order for ABC series

ABC is officially ordering the new reboot of family favorite, The Wonder Years, told from the perspective of a black family growing up in ’60s Alabama.

The classic coming-of-age TV series,The good years, is officially getting a new reboot thanks to ABC Network, which recently announced it has put the series on the go. The original series, which starred a young Fred Savage, was a family favorite that first aired in 1988 and continued to run for six seasons until the early ’90s. Savages’ teenage character, Kevin Arnold, the show was told by an adult version of Kevin as he recalled his life growing up in a suburban neighborhood in the 1960s alongside his best friend, Paul Pfeiffer (Josh Saviano), and his girlfriend, Winnie Cooper (Danica McKellar). The good years the reboot has now been officially ordered to the series by ABC, as THAT ONE reports. Work on this latest reboot, which will focus on the life of a middle-class black family living in the 1960s in Montgomery, Alabama, was originally announced in 2020 withMonster balldirector and creator ofEmpire, Lee Daniels, responsible for directing production. Savage is also expected to return to the property as an executive producer and director in the next reboot. Related:The Wonder Years: Actors and Characters Guide At the center of this latest reinvention is a 12-year-old boy named Dean, played by promising Elisha Williams, while the show will be narrated byAvengers: EndgameDon Cheadle as the adult voice of the same character. Joining Williams isPsychs Dul Hill as his father, Saycon Sengbloh (The respect)ashis mother and Laura Kariuki (Black Lightning) like her older sister. Joining Savage as an executive producer and lending his writing skills is Saladin Patterson, whose previous credits includePsych, DaveandThe Big Bang Theory.The good yearsto restartis now ready to join ABC’s next fall lineup, which also includes three new shows:Queens, Maggie,andElemental Abbot. Next: How Fred Savage Got From Child Star To It’s Always Sunny Director Source: EW How Netflix’s Shadow & Bone Improved Grisha Company From The Books

About the Author TC Phillips

(5 published articles)

TC Phillips is a scribbler, mess maker, and storyteller by nature. He’s also the editor and author of his own special brand of warped fiction, and he loves to dive head first into everything weird, bizarre and fantastic. A self-proclaimed nerd of the highest level, the vibrational energy generated by his constant state of fanboy excitement should probably be harnessed to power a small town. When his pancreas isn’t crying under the pressure of his eating habits, he’s constantly confused by his three children and amazed that his long-suffering wife hasn’t yet taken it upon herself to murder him in her sleep. More from TC Phillips







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos