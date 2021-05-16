Andre ‘Hill Family Reach $ 10 Million Settlement with City of Columbus

The city of Columbus reached a $ 10,000,000 settlement with the family of Andre Hill, who was shot and killed by a former Columbus Division police officer. last december.

The settlement will be the highest amount ever paid by the City of Columbus.

No amount of money will ever bring Andre Hill back to his family, but we believe it is an important and necessary step in the right direction, said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, whose office announced the regulation.

In addition, the City of Columbus will rename the gymnasium located inside the Brentnell Community Center, where the Hill family grew up, the Andre Hill Gymnasium. The name change will be made within one year.

The Hill family and their legal team, attorneys Ben Crump, Richard W. Schulte, and Michael Wright, wish to thank the City of Columbus and its leadership for doing the right thing in agreeing to a financial resolution with the family and renaming the Brentnell CommunityCenter. Gym after Andre Hill, lawyers representing the Hills family have said. Now everyone involved can begin to heal.

Hill was shot and killed by former Columbus Division police officer Adam Coy. Coy was later terminated and felony charges murder, criminal assault and reckless homicide in Franklin County Common Plea Court.

The bylaw will be transferred to Columbus City Council for a vote on Monday, May 17.