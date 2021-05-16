Entertainment
Flagship actor Suvinder Vickys is time to dream big: the Tribune India
Sarika sharma
The camera follows Ghalib for most of the 98-minute film. As a truck driver grappling with grief in Ivan Ayr’s ‘Meel Patthar’ (‘Milestone’), that attention seems to have followed the lead actor, played by Suvinder Vicky, past the 70mm. His portrayal of Ghalib won him praise not only from top critics and filmmakers like Hansal Mehta, but also won him the Best Actor award at the Silver Screen Awards at the Singapore International Film Festival. The phone has been buzzing ever since the movie started airing on Netflix last week.
The film is about seasoned Punjabi truck driver Ghalib, a widower with his past, against the backdrop of a crumbling capitalist system. Chandigarh-based Vicky says the character is a far cry from the stereotypical image of truck drivers in urban minds – strong, dhaba-type. “He rarely wears a parna and speaks little,” Vicky says. And that’s where the challenge was for him, something he hadn’t imagined when he was offered the role.
“I thought I should drive a bit and maybe pretend more,” he says. But the 15-day workshop was a revelation. “Driving the truck on busy roads, transmitting and conversing with your co-pilot at the same time is not easy. I needed a lot of self-confidence. To master body language, he went under the wings of a driving guru in Noida. “A typical UP guy, I knew he couldn’t be Ghalib, but his relationship to the vehicle was something that had to be understood. I needed to reach that comfort zone with the truck to make it my own.
Vicky says her experience working with Gurvinder Singh on “Chauthi Koot” has been helpful. He had played a commoner hunted down by cops during the Punjab terror era. The film spoke through its silences; the same seems to have continued here as well. “In ‘Chauthi Koot’ the silence created a dialogue. “Meel Patthar” is in the same area. Ivan is a man of detail. It makes silence so powerful.
“Chauthi Koot” was his first brush with parallel cinema, a training ground and turning point in the life of this artist of Punjabi theater and films. This has earned him roles in films like Diljit Dosanjh-starring “Super Singh” and the second leading role in Akshay Kumar-starring “Kesari”. He says the turning point in his career with these films, followed by the success of “Meel Patthar”, boosted his energy and he is now looking for good roles. “I have films to show. And “Meel Patthar”, in addition to “The Disciple”, is what everyone has been talking about. He says success encourages him to dream big.
However, a Punjabi movie is what he might never say no to. “This is my maa-boli. I have a responsibility towards him. Punjabi movies, even the ones I had blinking roles in, are the ones that brought me here. I will forever owe my career as much to these roles as to that of “Chauthi Koot”. All of these roles led me to “Milestone”. They took me to Cannes (the film premiered in the Un Certain Regard category), the first Punjabi actor to do so. By the way, “Meel Patthar” also opened at the Venice Film Festival last year. The milestones in his career chart certainly improve with the day.
Life has lived on the road
The film follows the journey of seasoned pilot Ghalib. As his truck hits the 500,000 km mark – a record for his company – he is struck by sudden pain in his back. At the same time, he finds himself defending a compensation claim brought by the family of his late wife. As Ghalib struggles to recover from his injury, he sees his job slipping away from him. The film was shot during the height of the North Indian winter, mostly in the morning, which director Ivan Ayr says helped paint a rich industrial setting with the much-needed gray and cloudy tint.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]