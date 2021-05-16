Flagship actor Suvinder Vickys is time to dream big: the Tribune India

Sarika sharma

The camera follows Ghalib for most of the 98-minute film. As a truck driver grappling with grief in Ivan Ayr’s ‘Meel Patthar’ (‘Milestone’), that attention seems to have followed the lead actor, played by Suvinder Vicky, past the 70mm. His portrayal of Ghalib won him praise not only from top critics and filmmakers like Hansal Mehta, but also won him the Best Actor award at the Silver Screen Awards at the Singapore International Film Festival. The phone has been buzzing ever since the movie started airing on Netflix last week.

The film is about seasoned Punjabi truck driver Ghalib, a widower with his past, against the backdrop of a crumbling capitalist system. Chandigarh-based Vicky says the character is a far cry from the stereotypical image of truck drivers in urban minds – strong, dhaba-type. “He rarely wears a parna and speaks little,” Vicky says. And that’s where the challenge was for him, something he hadn’t imagined when he was offered the role.

“I thought I should drive a bit and maybe pretend more,” he says. But the 15-day workshop was a revelation. “Driving the truck on busy roads, transmitting and conversing with your co-pilot at the same time is not easy. I needed a lot of self-confidence. To master body language, he went under the wings of a driving guru in Noida. “A typical UP guy, I knew he couldn’t be Ghalib, but his relationship to the vehicle was something that had to be understood. I needed to reach that comfort zone with the truck to make it my own.

Vicky says her experience working with Gurvinder Singh on “Chauthi Koot” has been helpful. He had played a commoner hunted down by cops during the Punjab terror era. The film spoke through its silences; the same seems to have continued here as well. “In ‘Chauthi Koot’ the silence created a dialogue. “Meel Patthar” is in the same area. Ivan is a man of detail. It makes silence so powerful.

“Chauthi Koot” was his first brush with parallel cinema, a training ground and turning point in the life of this artist of Punjabi theater and films. This has earned him roles in films like Diljit Dosanjh-starring “Super Singh” and the second leading role in Akshay Kumar-starring “Kesari”. He says the turning point in his career with these films, followed by the success of “Meel Patthar”, boosted his energy and he is now looking for good roles. “I have films to show. And “Meel Patthar”, in addition to “The Disciple”, is what everyone has been talking about. He says success encourages him to dream big.

However, a Punjabi movie is what he might never say no to. “This is my maa-boli. I have a responsibility towards him. Punjabi movies, even the ones I had blinking roles in, are the ones that brought me here. I will forever owe my career as much to these roles as to that of “Chauthi Koot”. All of these roles led me to “Milestone”. They took me to Cannes (the film premiered in the Un Certain Regard category), the first Punjabi actor to do so. By the way, “Meel Patthar” also opened at the Venice Film Festival last year. The milestones in his career chart certainly improve with the day.

Life has lived on the road

The film follows the journey of seasoned pilot Ghalib. As his truck hits the 500,000 km mark – a record for his company – he is struck by sudden pain in his back. At the same time, he finds himself defending a compensation claim brought by the family of his late wife. As Ghalib struggles to recover from his injury, he sees his job slipping away from him. The film was shot during the height of the North Indian winter, mostly in the morning, which director Ivan Ayr says helped paint a rich industrial setting with the much-needed gray and cloudy tint.