Amy Adams’ husband shares rare photo of 11-year-old daughter

Amy Adams’ daughter is growing up!

Her husband, Darren Le Gallo, caught on Instagram Saturday to celebrate the 11 years of his daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallos. The 46-year-old actor shared three photos on Instagram, including a rare portrait of Aviana, as well as a photo of her walking on the beach and another of her sketches in an art gallery.

Happy Birthday Aviana !! he wrote in the caption. I can’t believe my daughter is 11 today !!! You are such an amazing human I’m so proud of you Your mind Your heart Your creativity I adore you #recognizing (last photo is today – one of his wishes from BDay was to go to the art gallery which reopened today in Ireland)

Adams, 46, and Le Gallo got engaged in July 2008 after meeting in an acting class years earlier in 2001. The couple welcomed Aviana on May 15, 2010, during their engagement. They end up got married in May 2015 after 14 years together.

Months after Aviana’s birth, Adams appeared on the cover of Parade to discuss life as a new mother and how it has affected her relationship with her body.

“Being pregnant ultimately helped me understand what my real relationship was to my body – meaning it wasn’t put on this earth to look good in a bathing suit,” Adams said. “I exercise when I can and try to eat healthy, but losing weight is not my number one priority. It’s part of my job to come back to a semblance of who I was before. But I don’t think I’ve ever made my career out of my rock body. “

Aviana hasn’t made many public appearances with her parents over the years, but made her debut at the age of six for a special occasion. When Adams was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017, her husband and daughter appeared alongside her to celebrate the occasion together. People reported in January 2020 that the family of three made another rare appearance at the opening night of Le Gallo’s art exhibit, From Destruction, in West Hollywood.

On Friday, Amy Adams opened up on The Kelly Clarkson Show “about all the different ways she likes to embarrass her daughter.

When asked by Kelly Clarkson if she had ever embarrassed her daughter, Adams immediately replied: Yes. Yes, everything I do embarrasses my child.

She’s that age, she’s 11, but it goes on like 18 or 45, she says. Especially with being at Zoom school and all that social distancing, I accidentally embarrassed her. She’s gotten really quick to mute and turn off the video now, so it’s really hard to embarrass her on purpose now, even if I’m trying.

When Clarkson shared how his own daughter did the opposite and announced her mother’s presence, Adams told her to cherish those moments because it changes quickly.

My daughter did that, Adams explained. She was so proud of me. We’ll be at the grocery store and the lady would be like I know you? and throw be like Do I tell them? and I would say no, Aviana, you shouldn’t tell them.

Adams revealed in the interview that her daughter shares some of her musical talents, telling Clarkson that she is wonderfully musical.

She plays bass guitar, she started this a year ago, she says. And she’s so cool. She’s a lot cooler than I ever was and than I am. She plays bass and drums. She just started singing because she has a lot of stage fright, but I think she gained some confidence doing it on Zoom, strangely enough. She sings with her band at School of Rockshes extremely musical.