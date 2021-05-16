Central Coast Pride Announces 25th Anniversary Calendar of Events



Local pride events scheduled for May and June

Central Coast Pride has announced the launch of its 25th Anniversary Pride Celebration Strong. Proud. United. now slated to run throughout May leading up to June, which is national LGBTQ pride Month. This marks a change from past celebrations that have traditionally taken place during the month of July and allows for greater student participation.

This year, Central Coast Pride is a committee of the Gala Pride & Diversity Center, a local 501 (c) 3 nonprofit, working in partnership with LGBTQ Campus Life (PRIDE) at California Polytechnic State University. Cal Poly Pride student and ambassador Ila Moncrief chairs the committee. The Gala Pride and Diversity Center and LGBTQ Campus Life both work to support and empower people of all sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions to strengthen and unite the Central Coast community. The events outlined in the calendar aim to increase the visibility, connectivity, leadership and talent of the local and allied LGBTQ community on the Central Coast.

This year, as a precaution, many events will be held virtually and all in-person activities will be conducted with masks and under social distancing guidelines set by local public health authorities. Central Coast Pride invites community members to celebrate, honor and promote the visibility of the local LGBTQ community in the way most comfortable for them.

This year’s celebration includes a number of month-long events such as a Secret Pride menu that features exclusive menu options from some favorite Central Coast restaurants; a pet photo contest sponsored by the Pismo Beach veterinary clinic featuring the local pride pets with categories for cat, dog, other live animal or non-organic animal (submit by May 16); a strong. Proud. United. Art exhibit sponsored by Hathway which is available for viewing at the Pride & Diversity Center Gala by appointment; an online pride resource fair where the public can learn more about local organizations; and an ongoing art project called Love Notes with Pride Center art curator Lynn Schmidt for a June installation at Mission Plaza.

During Pride Week, May 16-23, events to attend include:

Sunday, May 16, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.Pride Talks – A pre-recorded informative conversation style event with the aim of showcasing the stories, experiences and knowledge of LGBTQ + members of the community and sharing those experiences with others. Individual interviews will take place from noon to 4 p.m. with a live panel discussion at 4 p.m. The programming includes:

“Education: the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” with Jessica Lynn

“The Kinky Activist” with Serrina Ruggles

“Where Language Ends” with Kris Gottlieb

“Surviving High School” with Kamela Proulx

“GSA clubs and their importance for young people” with Lillith Byllesby

“National and Local History of LGBTQ + Pride” with Michelle Call and Doug Heumann

“Queer Crip: At the Intersection of Queerness and Disability” with Bailey Hamblin

“Two-Spirit Storytelling: A Whittier Undocu Chicana” with Erika Sarmiento

“The Impact of Diet Culture on Queer Body Image with Elissa Dehart

“You Are Beautifully and Wonderfully Made – Our Spiritual Journeys as LGBTQ + Individuals” with Rev. Rob Keim

Mon, May 17, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

LGBTQ Fair – This fair is an opportunity to join the board of directors and staff of the Gala Pride & Diversity Center for an hour of meeting and conviviality.

Car Caravan – Take part in a parade through downtown San Luis Obispo to kick off Pride Week. Decorate the vehicles in advance or join United Staffing Associates at 6 p.m. to decorate the vehicles with the supplies provided. The parade will follow a designated route through downtown San Luis Obispo starting at 7 p.m. and concluding with snacks at Skipper Brew and SLO Provisions. Download the map here.

Tuesday, May 18, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Spanish Language Fair – This fair is an opportunity to join other members of the Spanish speaking community in an hour of meeting and meeting.

Game Night – Audiences are invited to join Central Coast Pride and professional DJ, master of ceremonies and artist Rob Ferre for a night of laughter and fun in the best game show ever. Watch as Rob increases the energy of the crowd and encourages participation in an interactive night centered around some favorite games including; Minute to Win It, Jeopardy, Family Feud, Name That Tune, Finish that Lyric, Lip Sync, Air Guitar, Dance Off, custom games, and more.

Wednesday, May 19, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Youth Fair – This fair is an opportunity to reach other LGBTQ youth and allies in San Luis Obispo County.

Youth Night (24 & Under) – Join Cal Poly and Cuesta Pride students in this 24-and-under gathering for an evening of assertive LGBTQ + cartoons, discussions, and hangouts.

Thursday, May 20, 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Nonbinary 101 – Join the Cal Polys Gender Equity Center for a two-part workshop focusing on the experiences of non-binary identities. Each workshop is two hours long and will cover introductory themes on the gender spectrum, presentation, differences and similarities with binary transgender people, intersections with other social identities, and alliance practices. The second part will take place on May 27, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Trans Lounge – This lounge is an opportunity to join Tranz Central Coast to learn more about the transgender and mixed communities of San Luis Obispo County. It is an hour of meeting and conviviality.

An Evening with Tranz Central Coast – Join Tranz Central Coast to create two short videos about transgender on the Central Coast. After the videos, there will be a round table.

Fri, May 21, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Senior Lounge – This lounge is an opportunity to reach out to LGBTQ seniors and allies from San Luis Obispo County as well as representatives of the Central Coast Queer Archive Project. This includes a meeting and a social hour.

CKCC presents Guy Baldwin (18+ only) – The Central Coast Kink Community presents Guy Baldwin, an American title holder, author and psychotherapist from Los Angeles who was named International Mr. Leather in 1989 and who is the author of Ties that Bind, SlaveCra, and The Leather Contest Guide. This event will feature a lively conversation moderated by Serrina Ruggles.

DragShow (ticketed event, 18+ only) – Join Central Coast Pride for its annual Pride Drag Show “Strong.” Proud. United. », Hosted by Juicy CW. This event will spotlight some of the best drag and burlesque artists from the Central Coast such as Queerlee, Jota Mercury, Nala Diamond, Eve Riot, Skinny Mocha, Foxy Moron, Cleo Van Scarlett, Bessie Snow, Pussy Grime and Santa Marias, DJ Suz. This event will also be broadcast live on Libertine Brewing Co in San Luis Obispo. Buy your tickets at www.slopride.com.

Sat, May 22, 11 a.m. – midnight

Take-Out Art Kits – The San Luis Obispo Art Museum (SLOMA) celebrates PRIDE with a free on-the-go art activity. Visit the Mission Plaza Lawn near SLOMA from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last.

Live Concert (Ticket Event) – Join Central Coast Pride for our 25th Anniversary Live Concert with various Central Coast musicians including DJ Mikie Orange, Leia OBrian, Date Night with Nick and Jill Bilich, Jill Knight and Her Band (sponsored by Spirit Winds Physical Therapy), Declan Galli, Simple Harmonic Motion, Thats the Key, Brynn Albanese, Wryn, Not Thomas Edison and ITF. This event will also be broadcast live on Libertine Brewing Co in San Luis Obispo. Buy your tickets at www.slopride.com.

Sunday, May 23, 1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Multi-Faith Service – Join Central Coast Pride at 1:30 p.m. and many LGBTQ clergy and affirmers, lay leaders and practitioners of Central Coast faith and spiritual traditions who draw strength from their intersectional life in this multi-faith service.

Pride in the Park – Join the Faculty and Staff Association of Cal Poly Pride for a socially distant outdoor reunion at Meadow Park! It’s a BYOE (bring your own all) event. Bring a chair / blanket, a drink and a snack to enjoy.

Prides Got Talent – Join Central Coast Pride and host Rick Castle and Mr. Sparkles for this year’s Talent Show. During this event, community members from across the Central Coast who will compete for prizes

Central Coast Pride is much more than these individual events and programs, says Samuel Byrd, vice president of the Gala Pride & Diversity Center. For many members of the LGBTQ community, PRIDE represents the moments in time when members of our community can be fully themselves and openly and safely express their identity and culture. The lack of physical spaces for LGBTQ people to be in community on the central coast is one of the main issues facing our community. In addition, due to this pandemic, the absence of these few spaces that we have has been strongly felt by many members of our community, exacerbating the already vast disparity that exists. As we come together this year, virtually or in a limited fashion, I want to remind all of our LGBTQ community and those who stand in solidarity with us that you are never alone and we are all always connected as that community. If you need resources, help, or just a friendly contact, please contact any member of the Central Coast Pride Committee, the Board of Directors, or the staff and volunteers of either. other cultural center, and we will do our best to connect you. with everything you need during this difficult time.

Submitted by Central Coast Pride

