EastEnders actor Paul Nicholls fears he will die if he relapses after battle with drug addiction

Former EastEnders actor Paul Nicholls admitted he fears for his life as he battles drug addiction.

The 42-year-old star, who played Joe Wicks on the soap opera until 1997, opened up about battling depression as he tried to bring his addiction under control in recent years.

Talk to The sun, the actor has revealed that he struggled to relapse in 2020, when at times he didn’t sleep for several days at a time.

In his candid conversation with the publication, Paul admitted he felt “ashamed” and feared he would lose his life if he didn’t stop.

I’ve had addiction issues before and relapsed last year, ”Paul told The Sun.

The rabbit hole I took down led to places I never thought would end up in apartments with people I didn’t know.







Reflecting on last year’s relapse, Paul admitted he had ‘stopped caring’ and would seek cocaine alongside people he didn’t know.

Paul added: “I sank like a stone in a deep depression.

At times, I would be gone for three or four days without sleeping at all. I stopped caring, I hit the f *** it button.







The last time I was in an apartment with people smoking stuff, doing this and doing that. They recognized me. I looked around and thought, if I don’t stop, I will die.

Over the past few months, Paul has desperately tried to change his life and get rid of his addiction once and for all. The actor also revealed that he sought help from the Narcotics Anonymous support group as he tried to keep clean.

Having burst onto the soap scene at the age of 16, Paul was well known for his role as schizophrenic Joe Wicks in EastEnders in the ’90s.

He was even twice voted TV’s Sexiest Actor and appeared on a host of magazine covers during his heyday on EastEnders.







After his stint on the soap opera, he played safe roles in Law and Order: UK, Holby City, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and in theatrical productions.

However, he had largely moved away from the spotlight in recent years as he faced several personal battles, including divorce and addiction.

In 2017, Paul admitted he was lucky to be alive after a horror accident at a waterfall in Thailand.

The actor was found by emergency services three days later at the foot of a waterfall in Koh Samui. A semi-conscious Paul was found with hypothermia, a broken leg, and a tropical infection of his wounds.

In 2018, Paul then suffered a stroke which led to nearly a year of physiotherapy to help him regain movement.

Although he has struggled with addiction for the past several years, Paul feels optimistic about the future and has revealed that he is now recovering. He even teased that he wouldn’t be averse to a return to EastEnders in the future.

* Frank offers confidential advice on drugs and addiction (email [email protected], message 82111 or call 0300 123 6600) or the NHS has information on getting help.