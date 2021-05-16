Hollywood Rewind | Chef: Jon Favreau prepares a delicious storm

There is a lot to admire in a movie, but in a “ food movie ” you can’t help but enviously gaze at all the delicacies that are presented in front of you in almost every other still. There are two heroes in a food film: the story and the food itself. How the cooking sequences are shot, how beautiful they are in a certain type of light; the work of the camera is so important in such features. And more often than not, food-related movies have the typical hero arc – the protagonist’s rise like a phoenix as he climbs to the top of the food chain, pun intended.

Director and actor Jon Favreau’s 2014 film Chef is no different. The plot is familiar, but it’s Favreau’s refreshing, naturalistic acting and Kramer Morgenthau’s brilliant cinematography that sets him apart from the crowd. Unconventional family dynamics and the need not to focus too much on romantic or even family relationships were new. The chef was about the food, and he stuck with it until the end. There was no dramatic staging of the delicious cuisines by any actor. There were also some memorable cameos, one starring Dustin Hoffman, and the other featuring Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. Favreau had directed the first part of Iron Man, which gave Downey Jr a new cinematic life and unprecedented fame and money. . The two are good friends.

Chef was like the kind of independent film Favreau had talked about after he got tired of working with the big studios. But even in his little movie, Jon Favreau had one of America’s best chefs helping him train for the role, Roy Choi, who owns his own food truck, much like Favreau’s character Carl in the movie. According to the IMDB, Choi agreed to mentor Favreau on the condition that he focus on the smallest details of what it is like to inhabit the physical and mental space of a professional chef. Apparently, Favreau was put to work in Choi’s kitchen, where he ended up doing a lot of menial work. “I brought him into the kitchen, and he kind of adapted. I threw him some tests, like a crate of chives, or a crate of onions, or peel two crates of avocados. Just to see where his mind was and where he was and what his abilities were and how interested he was in those things. He just attacked them. He was really part of it, ”said Roy Choi, quoted by IMDB.

What’s even more interesting about this part is that later on, Choi and Favreau ended up becoming quick friends and then collaborated on another project, this time a documentary-style TV show for Netflix, called The Chef Show, where the duo were seen. entertaining their famous buddies while they prepared for a storm. Perhaps because of the time and effort that Favreau put into his passion project, nothing about Chef felt contrived, every little dish looked like it had been prepared with a lot of love and care. There’s one scene that comes to mind, where Carl de Favreau is making a simple pasta dish for Scarlett Johansson’s Molly. The recipe, if you follow what the chef is doing, is basic, but the way the camera tracks every movement of Favreau’s hand, the whirl of the pan as he throws garlic and garlic in it. olive oil is enough to make your mouth water. Now it’s proof of authentic camera work and acting, when, watching a dish being prepared, you already think about devouring it all at once!

Despite praise from critics and the trade, Chef was not nominated for any major awards that year. However, it did inspire a Hindi remake of the same name starring Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The adaptation was decent, but not up to the standard of the original, despite its obvious sincerity.

You can watch Chef on Amazon Prime Video.