Justin Timberlake is “freaked out” on “Star Wars”: Galaxy’s Edge!





Credit: Justin Timberlake Instagram

Superstar Justin Timberlake visited Star wars: Galaxy's Edge with her six-year-old son Silas today and the former N * SYNC frontman couldn't be more excited about the experience. Related: JoJo Siwa Takes Girlfriend To Disney World For The Perfect Date Night Timberlake took to Instagram to document the father-son duo's day at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort. Timberlake wrote on social media: I don't know who was panicking more… me or my six year old. It was the coolest. Many thanks to @waltdisneyworld for a wonderful trip. The official Disney Parks blog account replied to Timberlake: The Force is strong with this family! Glad you had fun Related: Could Galaxy's Edge Extend Skyward? Clothing designer William Rast also took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of him and Silas building Savi's handcrafted lightsaber lightsabers, one of the most popular experiences Galaxy's Edge has had. to offer Star wars Fans. Here – and at the Droid Depot – guests can build their own pieces of Star wars memorabilia, either a functional lightsaber or an Astromech droid functional unit, respectively. The Timberlake family seemed to have a friendly competition when building their lightsabers, as Justin captioned his photo: When your six year old assembles his lightsaber [sic:lightsaber] twice as fast as you. Related: Rise Of Resistance Boarding Groups Fills In Seconds On Reopening Day Timberlake articles about his day at Disney World Star wars land focused on Savi, but presumably he and his son also enjoyed all the other things Batuu has to offer, including Millennium Falcon – Smugglers Run and Star wars: Rising resistance. They might even have had the chance to taste a Ronto Roaster or Blue Milk, just like legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady recently did. Related: You'll NEVER Guess What Lucas Wanted The Millennium Falcon To Look Like It doesn't look like Timberlake's wife, actress Jessica Biel, or the couple's youngest son, Phineas (born July 2020), are part of today's trip. Biel currently has no ongoing projects according to IMDb, perhaps focusing on his young family. As for Timberlake, the artist teased earlier this year he might have a new solo album in the works. What do you think of these rare photos of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's eldest son at Disney World?







