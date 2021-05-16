The Inspirational Rags-to-Rich Story of 6 Bollywood Celebrities





Receive daily updates via email Money doesn’t grow on trees. You have to work day and night to earn even a penny, let alone support yourself. Here are 6 Bollywood celebrities who were extremely poor and had to struggle to achieve their current status! Nawazuddin siddiqui Nawazuddin Siddiqui is from the rural town of Budhana, in the Uttar Pradesh state of Muzaffarnagar. He worked as a chemist and then as a guard after graduating from a university in Haridwar. He then enrolled in the National School of Dramatic Art, but due to lack of funds he had to reside in the house of a senior NSD and cook twice a day. His father was a farmer and his family struggled to make ends meet until he entered the film industry and comforted his family. He has appeared in a number of films including Raees, Kahaani, and others. Akshay Kumar Before becoming a superstar, Akshay Kumar worked as a waiter and dishwasher. He became a chef, but he was still unable to support himself. Slowly but gradually, Akshay Kumar established himself in Indian cinema. Akshay Kumar was paid 1500 rupees for his first job. Today, Akshay Kumar is one of India’s most taxed superstars. Akshay Kumar’s net worth is estimated to be around $ 150 million, or 900 crore! He starred in a number of films including Good Newwz, Boss, Khiladi 746 and others. Boman Irani Boman Irani worked in his mother’s bakery when he was a child. Later in his life he worked as a waiter at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai and also stood outside people’s rooms as a room service attendant before trying his hand at acting. He received his first salary of 5 rupees as a tip. He overcame several obstacles to reach this stage of his profession. He then worked in films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Dilwale, 3 Idiots and several others. Mehmood Ali Mehmood, who ultimately won millions of hearts with his acting and comic book abilities, has had plenty of odd jobs throughout his career, including selling poultry products and working as a driver for the director PL Santoshi, although he starred in films like Kismet as a child. actor. Rajkumar Santoshi, Santoshi’s son, later cast him in the movie Andaz Apna Apna (1994). He has appeared in films like Mastaana, Pyar Kiye Jaa and many more. Dilip Kumar Before becoming a mega-famous Bollywood actor, Dilip Kumar worked as a fruit seller in Pune. Before becoming one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, the son of fruit seller from Peshawar successfully operated a cafeteria in Pune! He met actress Devika Rani, owner of Bombay Talkies, in early 1943, and she urged him to join the company with a monthly salary of Rs. 1250. Kumar initially helped in the departments of writing stories and screenplay due to his fluency in the Urdu language, then Devika Rani put him in the lead role of Jwar Bhata (1944), which marked Kumar’s debut in Hindi cinema. He starred in a number of films including Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam, and others. Rakhi sawant Rakhi Sawant made a living as a bar dancer and claimed to have also had to serve meals at several weddings. Her parents couldn’t afford to send her to school because they didn’t have enough money. They were so poor that they sometimes had to eat their neighbors’ leftovers. When she couldn’t find a job as a dancer, someone told her categorically that she wouldn’t find a job because she didn’t have a decent face or figure. She then chose to go under the knife and undergo cosmetic surgery on her nose and breasts. As a result of this brave move, she landed her first major job in the industry: the Mohabbat Hai Mirchi music video. She has since appeared in Big Boss, Main Hoon Na and others. Posted by Diya Khetrapal on May 16, 2021

