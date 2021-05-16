Weekend Activities: Dominion Energy Riverrock Returns With Events ‘Too Many To Count’





RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Dominion Energy Riverrock is back this weekend and the Richmonders have been outdoors for the events under the sun. The event lasts until May 17 and is an outdoor sports and music festival where people can learn about all the activities you can do in the James River Park System. Riverrock Photos by Tyler Thrasher Pete Woody, director of communications for Sports Backers, said the company has partnered with Dominion Energy to make the event possible. He said after a global pandemic, people craved Richmond’s outdoor stage more than ever this year. “Throughout the past year, people have been creative about how to be active,” said Woody. “They have discovered or rediscovered all of the great outdoor opportunities we have here in Richmond. Dominion Energy Riverrock’s goal this year and every year is to celebrate that. The event lasts three days and includes music, events and in-person competitions like mountain biking, horseback riding and kayaking. Powhatan County Fair, other long-awaited festivals return to RVA this weekend

Kawkeb Said walks around town as part of her daily routine, and didn’t know she was going to take kayaking lessons on Brown’s Island today. “I was walking. Every day I walk in this region, ”said Said. “I saw the sign and it says free kayaking today from nine to one o’clock. I thought, let me try it! I have never done a kayak before. She said maybe she had found a new hobby. “I come back tomorrow to do it for free, then afterwards I have to pay for it,” she said. “They got me hooked.” If you want to participate in this year’s Riverrock, you can visit their website to find events suitable for you.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos