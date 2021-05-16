Did you know these are Shashank Vyas favorite Bollywood movies?

MUMBAI: Actor Shashank Vyas is a fan of Bollywood. Whether it’s displaying his house wall dedicated to old classics or talking about his love for Indian superhero movies like “Krrish”, he is a true Blue Hindi movie lover. But did you know what is her favorite Bollywood movie?

Well they are a classic again and have received immense love from national and international audiences. They are “Sholay” and “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”. Speaking of them, Shashank said, “I love ‘Sholay’ not only because I’m a huge fan of Amitabh Bachachan, but there are also so many reasons I can keep going. First the story was a powerful revenge drama with brilliant performances by Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan. The dialogue in the film was so punchy and songs like ‘Yeh Dosti and’ Mehbooba ‘are always a hit. “” The bond that Big B and Dharamendra shared in the film is still used as an example and the friends still refer to each other as Jai and Veeru, “he added.

And what about DDLJ? “What’s not to love about DDLJ? The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol leading the way, picturesque locations, beautiful songs, an entertaining storyline and real family drama. It had it all and that’s why the masses always watch it and the new generation love it too, “he said.” I love ‘Tujhe dekha toh ye jana’ and I don’t think I will ever get tired of it. Also, the dialogues ‘Baden said shehron mein …’ and ‘Palat …’, to name a few, however they were made in the 90s, they can still be used today. hui or 100 years later, ”he added.

On the job front, Shashank will soon be seen in her Bollywood debut “Laila Manju”.