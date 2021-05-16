The daily flash: the queens keep winning!

Todays Daily Flash features a Queen’s Power Pack, Renewals, and a preview of the next Special Reunion of Friends! Check out today’s latest news below:

One of the biggest joins the big cast

Gillian anderson was cast as the mother of Catherines, Joanna in the upcoming second season of Hulus Great. Appearing in two episodes, Joanna is described as a glamorous socialite from Germany, sometimes also known as the Maestro of Marriage for her abilities to organize high profile partnerships for her daughters. She heard rumors about her daughters’ coup and came to Russia to see it for herself. Although the apple of the eye of Catherine and a beloved mother, it soon becomes clear that Johanna has more sinister intentions to save her family’s reputation.

Black-ish gets one final season

Series creator Kenya Barris announced that ABC renewed Blackish for its eighth and final season.

Queen Charlotte’s Story

Netflix gave a serial order to an untitled Bridgerton spin-off which will focus on the origin story of Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel. Shonda Rhimes will write the script for the limited series, which will focus on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte. It will also include the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Freyer to star opposite Owen Wilson in new comedy

Lucy freyer joined the cast of To paint. The comedy centers on Carl Nargle, who hosted Vermont’s No.1 Painting Show for nearly three decades. While Carls’ signature whisper has long held viewers from Pittsfield to St. Albans breathless, the station is finally hiring a younger and better painter who steals everything and everyone that Carl loves. In the film, Freyer plays Jenna, an employee of the Carls studio, who is also his latest girlfriend.

ABC distributes a handful of renewals

ABC picked up the second season of its hit freshman game shows Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Supermarket sweep. The network also renewed Shark aquarium for its 13th season and Funniest videos about the house of the Americas for season 32.

Wong joins the dungeons and dragons cast

Jason wong will play the role of Dralas in Primordials Dungeons and dragons film based on the fantasy tabletop role-playing game of the same name. Dralas is a member of the Undead, a group of once-living creatures who have been brought to a horrific undeath state through dark magic.

Let’s be psychedelic

peacock announced that a third film from the Psych the world is in the works. Psych 3: It’s Gus will see the preparation for a shotgun wedding before Baby Guster is born, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go thugs in an attempt to find Selenes’ estranged husband, as Lassiter grapples with the future of his career.

Disney presents two in the Indiana Jones series

Boyd holbrook and Shaunette René Wilson will co-star opposite Harrison Ford in the next episode of the Indiana Jones franchise. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen are also set to star in the film, which is set to release on July 29, 2022.

Fallons Battle of the Bands

NBCUniversal placed a serial order for a musical competition at E! of Jimmy fallon. Clash of the Cover Bands will see two groups of similar musical genres, whether pop stars, boy bands or metal bands, compete against each other to see which group offers the most impressive cover performance for a chance to win a cash prize.

Van Holt goes exotic

Brian Van Holt was cast as John Reinke in peacocks limited series Exotic joe. John Reinke, the zoo director at Joes Zoo, a loyal worker and friend until things got too far. The series centers on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that her exotic animal lover companion Joe Exotic Schreibvogel breeds and uses her big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down her business, sparking a rapidly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he considers his hypocrisy. The results are dangerous.

Trailers

Apple TV + unveiled the trailer for the upcoming second season of Home before dark, which should be released on June 11. In the second season of the mystery drama series, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, journalist Hilde Lisko begins an investigation that will lead her to battle a powerful and influential corporation with the health of her family and Erie Harbor at stake. .

HBO Max finally shared the long delay teaser Friends special meeting. Friends: Reunion, starting on May 27, will star Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as they return to the original soundstage of the iconic comedy, Stage 24, on the grounds of the Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank for a celebration of the beloved show.

