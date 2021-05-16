From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli – these celebrities are helping India fight COVID-19

the second wave of Covid-19 proved deadlier than the first and left citizens struggling to survive.

While the increase in the number of Covid cases is a cause for concern, the lack of beds, oxygen cylinders and medicine is leading to loss of life and has become a major cause for concern.

At a time when our healthcare systems and frontline workers face extreme challenges, Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help people in their battle with disease and have proven to be real life heroes.

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sood at the end has once again emerged as an icon of hope and has been at the forefront and directly helping people since the pandemic hit India last year. As he aided migrant workers by providing food and transportation during the first wave of the pandemic, this time Sonu and his team worked through the night to provide oxygen to a Bengaluru hospital and managed to save 22 Covid-19 positive patients.

Actor, producer and humanitarian Sonu Sood

Apart from that, Sood launched a “ COVID force ” on Telegram to organize resources for those in need. He also organized oxygen factories from France and other countries to be set up at various locations in India.

Speaking of the same, he said,

We have seen a lot of people suffer from the unavailability of oxygen cylinders. We have it now and we are already giving it to people. However, these oxygen factories will not only supply hospitals, but also fill oxygen cylinders, which will solve a major problem.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actors Bhumi Pednekar, Twinkle Khanna, Sushmita Sen, and many more have taken to social media, amplifying SOS messages and reaching those in need of help. A few other celebrities have also stepped up their efforts by providing financial assistance.

Weekender YS has compiled a list of stars who have contributed to this noble cause.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently launched a campaign called #InThisTogether in collaboration with Of them raise funds for Covid-19.

The couple launched the initiative by donating Rs 2 crore. Anushka said: As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19 and our health systems face extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffer. So, Virat and I launched a #InThisTogether campaign, with Ketto, to raise funds for help with Covid-19. We will all overcome this crisis together. Please come forward to support India and the Indians. Your contribution will help save lives during this critical time.

In seven days, the campaign managed to surpass its initial target of Rs 7 crore, raising a total of Rs 11 crore as of May 13, 2021.

Image Credit: Instagram of Viral Bhayani

According to the description on the fundraising site, funds from this campaign will go to ACT Grants, which is focused on tackling the immediate oxygen supply shortage on a war footing.

Following this, Anushka tweeted an update, Virat and I are grateful to MPL Sports Foundation for stepping up our efforts to help India fight the pandemic. Your donation of Rs 5 crore keeps us going and allowed us to increase our goal to Rs 11 crore.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Bollywood and Hollywood star Priyanka chopra has been actively using its social networks to share Covid-19 resources since the start of the second wave. She set up a fundraiser with her husband Nick Jonas in association with GiveIndia – an online donation platform.

So far they have raised $ 1 million which equates to Rs 7.36 crore. The couple further increased their fundraising goal to $ 3 million in order to provide support.

The actor took to Instagram to thank everyone who contributed to the cause. She added that even in these darkest days in history, humanity has triumphed and the duo are humbled by the support they receive from around the world.

All the money raised is already being rolled out across the country in the form of oxygen concentrators, vaccine support and more, she added.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

The couple recently announced that they have donated 100 oxygen concentrators to a nonprofit called the Daivik Foundation.

Twinkle tweeted, saying, “A big thank you to everyone who joined the Daivik Foundation donation for this good cause. Here are the oxygen concentrators all ready to ship.”

Previously, Akshay Kumar would have donated one crore of rupees to the NGO Gautam Gambhirs Delhi for Covid relief.

During the first wave, Akshay also pledged to donate another Rs 25 crore.

Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and some of his colleagues have joined forces with Hinduja Hospital to set up an emergency service at Mumbais Shivaji Park.

According to media reports, BMC converted a room in Shivaji Park into a 20-bed Covid-19 facility equipped with fans and an oxygen supply.

Devgn, Anand Pandit, Boney Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Sameer Nair and many more have also joined forces to contribute over 1 crore rupees to the Smiley Account of Brihanmumbai Municipalities (BMC).

Salman khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for his humanitarian work, donates Rs 1,500 each to 25,000 film industry workers, including makeup artists, technicians, stuntmen and boys.

Rohit shetty

Director Rohit shetty recently contributed a generous sum to a COVID-19 which establishment. Politician Manjinder Singh | Sirsa took to Twitter to thank Shetty for his contribution and wrote: He could be a Khatron ka khiladi On the screen; but behind the scenes he’s a compassionate man who cares about humanity. Thanking Rohit Shetty for making a significant donation to our COVID care center, may this service return in the form of multiple BLESSINGS Rohit Ji “