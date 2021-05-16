Good News Center in Utica announces spring events





The Good News Center, 10475 Cosby Manor Road in Utica, offers several programs throughout the spring season. Theology Uncorked will return to the Harts Hill Inn in Whitesboro from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. Joseph Salerno, of Our Lady of Lourdes and of the Churches of Our Lady of the Rosary of Utica, will lead the conversation, Reflection on the paschal period through the sacraments of initiation Participants will learn better or learn how Baptism, Confirmation and the Eucharist invite everyone to experience the Risen Christ. According to COVID-19 guidelines, the capacity limit will be 100 and reservations are required. For everyone’s safety, the center requests that everyone be socially removed in the ballroom, with required masks. Call the Good News Center at 315-735-6210 Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm to make reservations. Grief survivors Community members are invited to join the center for this non-denominational support group for those suffering the loss of a loved one. The group meets every two weeks to help you cope with the difficulty associated with the loss of a loved one. For those who prefer to do so, the program is offered via Zoom. Call 315-735-6210 to register for in-person or virtual meetings. Meetings are held every second Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The next meetings are May 25, June 8 and June 22. For more information, contact The Good News Center at315-735-6210, info @ thegoodnewscenter.org, or visit them online at www.thegoodnewscenter .org. PAL parents of dependent relatives PAL’s main goal is to bring hope through education to people who are dealing with the pain of having a loved one who is dependent. Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) is a national organization founded in Arizona by an independent licensed addiction counselor. Each PAL group is led by a trained peer, someone walking the same path. Meetings are free and open to anyone with a dependent loved one, attendees must be 18 years of age and over. PAL’s guiding principles are confidentiality, respect, acceptance and support. Some of the topics covered are: delayed emotional growth, a checklist, and family lessons on recovery. For those who prefer to do so, the program is offered via Zoom. Call 315-735-6210 to register for in-person or virtual meetings. Meetings are held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every second Monday. The next meetings will take place on May 17, June 7 and June 21. For more information, contact The Good News Center at315-735-6210, info @ thegoodnewscenter.org, or visit online at www.thegoodnewscenter.org.







