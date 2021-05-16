Baker Juhi Pah Was Vegan, Gluten-Free Keto Dessert Hybrids More Than Eye Candy For Bollywoods Favor – The New Indian Express





Pastry chef Juhi Pahwa doesn’t like sugar coatings. The celebrity baker owns The Better Binge, an artisanal cake brand from Mumbai, whose vegan gluten-free cakes are free from refined sugar, butter, milk, eggs, and white flour. The brand has racked up nearly 18.4k followers on Instagram, with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez having their cake and eating it too. Juhi thinks a cake “is the highlight of any table.” A bestseller is the Jowar Dark Chocolate Cake. The same goes for her buckwheat pancakes with peanut butter hits and an organic nutty drizzle, which fitness expert and influential Kaif and Bollywood Yasmin Karachiwala enjoys the most – passing by the constant barrage of posts. Instagram. Esha Deol loves pinatas. Her other famous clients are Manish Malhotra, Ananya Pandey, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Sophie Choudry. Is his confectionery calorie-free? She laughs, “The Better Binge doesn’t mean a calorie-free binge!” Jowar is considered a carbohydrate and carries calories, although in lesser amounts than maida. Pahwa shares, “My options are nut milk, almond flour, and coconut sugar, which tastes the same as white sugar, but has the lowest glycemic index. I have healthy versions of hazelnut mousse and vanilla bean sponge cake. She is not a fan of dates, but occasionally uses date sugar, for example in candies with golden jaggery powder. Other favorite ingredients are palm jaggery, organic honey, pure maple syrup, flax seeds, and unorthodox ingredients like plant-based protein powders. Pahwa’s predilection for innovative cooking solutions began early in life. “I once replaced the Parle-G cookies with Hide & Seek, which I paired with milk and microwave the combo to make my little sister’s favorite snack when my parents were absent. I was only 12 years old, ”she recalls. Pahwa’s best friend is a superb baker and his go-to genius who got married and moved to Delhi. Influenced by her, she decides to start baking herself. She personalizes the cakes according to different diets. “It is important that my products look good. I spend so much time cooking and then dressing the desserts with mini meringues, macaroons, nuts and seasonal fruits, ”she says. Not everyone is a chocolate fan, so Pahwa has something for alternative taste buds as well. Recently, she baked a cake with berries and mango curd for actor Rajkummar Rao’s birthday. “I once worked with juicy lychees and mangoes to make a tiered cake,” she says. Pahwa’s repertoire is as wide as her engaging smile – cinnamon cakes with oats and apple sauce, mango and semolina cake with cream frosting, golden caramel pralines, dark chocolate cakes. Belgian and peanut butter and red velvet madeleines. His cake is facing the pandemic? A sparkling cake. You take a bat that comes with the cake, and hit the ball-shaped pinata and eat the delicious mango cake inside. Yum … The self-taught baker specializes in reinventing classics. “I sometimes burn the crust, glam the brownies, and make vegan snack options with dark chocolate coconut ganache and Nutella spreads,” she says. Pahwa often cooks overnight, offering curious twists and variations such as 5g protein doses flirting with flavors of peanut butter, dates, dried fruit, and cinnamon. There are Korean tea time cakes in smaller sizes, adorned with cute poufs and tiny flowers and pearls. “Believe me, nothing happens without hard work and no hustle and bustle,” Pahwa winks softly. Gluten-free Japanese cheesecake

Ingredients

1/2 cup cream cheese

2 tablespoons of butter

4 tablespoons of milk

3 eggs, separated

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

1/3 cup of stevia

3/4 arrowroot flour

1/4 tablespoon of salt Method

Melt the cheese, milk and butter. Once cooled slightly, add the egg yolks, vanilla and lemon juice.

Sift the arrowroot flour and salt over the cream cheese mixture. Now cut and fold until there are no more lumps.

In another bowl, start whipping the egg whites and slowly add the stevia, 1 tbsp at a time. It will take about eight to 10 minutes for steep peaks to form.

When ready, fold the egg whites into the flour and cheese mixture to form a soft dough.

Bake in an 8-inch pan in a double boiler for 30 minutes. Post this, leave the cheesecake in the oven with the door slightly open for 30 minutes.

Cool the cheesecake and garnish it with fruits of your choice and enjoy.

