Keegan-Michael Key debuts host, fan Jordan Peele gets it wrong





NBC Keegan-Michael Key made his Saturday Night Live hosting debuts! The comedian, 50, helmed the episode of this weekend’s skit series alongside a musical guest for the first time Olivia rodrigo. “Man, it’s been an amazing week, folks. The masks come off, life gets back to normal and I’m animating SNL! Key said. “I’ve been a huge fan of this show since I was a kid. I grew up a block south of 8 Mile Road in Detroit and crawled down to watch SNL every week and if you had told that kid that someday he would stand here on this stage, ”he continued. “He probably would have been too busy stealing your wallet to have heard what you said.” But I have come a long way since then and I am so honored to be here. And because of that, I’m going to get the most out of it, ”he shared before bursting into song. You want to get the greatest stories from PEOPLE every day of the week? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE every day, for essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news Monday through Friday. “I will do everything tonight, everyone SNL thing tonight. Sketches, voices and songs tonight, like the one I’m singing now, ”the actor began, changing his costume into the same tuxedo outfit. During his opening monologue, cast members Pete Davidson, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson made cameos as Key answered questions from the audience. “Hi, big fan. What was it like winning an Oscar for Get out? The fan asked with Key responding, “Oh so close. “ Never miss a story sign up for PEOPLEthe free daily newsletter of to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. RELATED: Keegan-Michael Key and Anya Taylor-Joy host the final Saturday Night Live Season episodes Although this is the first time that Key has hosted SNL, the star is no stranger to comedy having spent six seasons on MADtv, he went on to create his own beloved show with Peele, Key and Peele, which lasted from 2012 to 2015. The story continues More recently, Key has focused on his upcoming comedy series AppleTV +, Schmigadoon !, which is scheduled to air on the streaming service in July. Next week, Anya Taylor-Joy will make its own hosting debut on SNL for the show’s season 46 finale, joined by another newbie Lil Nas X as a musical guest. SNL Airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos