Popular Bollywood Actors and Their Professions Before Becoming Famous

Success is never easy. Bollywood mega stars have also had their share of struggles. From when you started out as a door-to-door salesperson to being a bus driver, here’s what your favorite Bollywood actors were doing before stepping into showbiz. Looked. 1. Amitabh Bachchan

Image credit: Reuters Would you believe it if we told you that Mr. Bachchan wanted to become a radio jockey and was rejected by All India Radio for his voice? Well, it’s true! However, before entering showbiz, he worked as a freight broker for a shipping company. 2. Rajnikanth

Image credit: Reuters The Southern megastar is a figure of God to her fans. Before he grew up in the movies, he worked as a bus driver in Bangalore to make ends meet. 3. R ​​Madhavan Image Credit: R Madhavan, Instagram Before Madhavan makes a major breakthrough on our screens with the TV series Sea hawks, he was a public speaking and personality development trainer. 4. Shahid Kapoor Image Credit: Shahid Kapoor, Instagram Before he wraps up his first film, Ishq Vishk, he worked as a background dancer in films, such as Language and Dil toh pagal hai to name a few. 5. Ranveer Singh Image Credit: Ranveer Singh, Instagram Before making his foray into the theater, Ranveer worked as a copywriter at an advertising agency. 6. Akshay Kumar Image Credit: Akshay Kumar, Instagram While most of you know that Mr. Khiladi worked as a chef and waiter in Bangkok, did you know that he was also a travel agent and martial arts teacher? 7. John Abraham Image Credit: John Abraham, Instagram In addition to modeling, he also worked as a media planner. He made his Bollywood debut with Jism. 8. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Image Credit: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Instagram Before succeeding in Bollywood, he worked as a security guard and chemist in a petrochemical company. He then joined the National School of Drama, New Delhi. 9. Boman Irani Image Credit: Boman Irani, Instagram The immensely talented actor at one time worked as a waiter and room service attendant at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. 10. Arshad Warsi Image Credit: Arshad Warsi, Instagram the Munna Bhai MBBS The actor worked as a door-to-door cosmetics salesman for a living. Not only that, he also participated in a photo lab. Later, when he joined Akbar Sami’s dance group, he started his career in Bollywood as a choreographer. Main image credit: R Madhavan, Instagram and Good Newwz, Dharma Productions







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos