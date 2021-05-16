Virtual events for Sunday, May 16, 2021 | Calendar





EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held online only. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events Today Virtual story time What: Stories, songs, dances and crafts from librarians at Charleston County Public Libraries. When: 10 a.m. every day Price: free More information: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary May week What: The Charleston and North Charleston Alumni Chapters of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will be hosting virtual May week celebrations. Both events will include recognition from community members and fellows. The North Charleston Chapter will host youth from the Charleston County School of Arts, Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and Royal Missionary Baptist Church. Register in advance. When: 4 p.m. on May 16 More information: mayweek2021.eventbrite.com (Charleston Chapter), bit.ly/NCACDSTWeek21 (North Charleston Chapter) Mary alice monroe What: Join the CCPL for a live virtual chat with author Mary Alice Monroe of her latest novel, “The Summer of Lost and Found,” presented by AL Probable Story Bookstore and Carroll County Public Library. When: 7 p.m. on May 16 More information: bit.ly/2RecJ6M Tuesday Your parks What: Your Parks, Your Classroom is a virtual educational series for students interested in learning more about the habitats, flora and fauna of Charleston County parks. This week’s session is titled “Plants and Pollinators: Flowers and Friends”. When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., May 18 Price: free More information: bit.ly/3tKj3QH Reading Club What: The Sea Islands Virtual Book Club will be discussing Kate Quinn’s “Huntress”. Register in advance. When: May 14 May 18 More information: bit.ly/3fhFho8 Cooking lessons What: Bread + Butter will continue their cooking series with a baking lesson from Chef Katy Powers. When: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 18 More information: breadandbutterchs.org/events Artist talk What: The Halsey Institute will feature a conversation with artist Dan Estabrook and Bryan Granger, the institute’s director of exhibitions, on Estabrook’s latest show, “Wunderkammer”. When: 7 p.m. on May 18 More info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu/live Wednesday Gullah Culture What: Ron Daise will present an interactive virtual webinar, The Musicology of Gullah Geechee Culture, as part of the Brookgreen Gardens Gullah Geechee series of programs. When: 1 p.m. on Wednesdays More info: 843-235-6000, bit.ly/39bf34a Thursday Game night What: Lets Roam Scavenger Hunt Adventures presents a night of video trivia, charades and drawings. When: 7 p.m. Thursday to Sunday More information: bit.ly/3fesZwP Saturday Reading Club What: The CCPL Adult Book Club will virtually discuss “Fruit of the Drunken Tree” by Ingrid Rojas Contreras, a novel inspired by the author’s own life. When: 3 p.m. More information: bit.ly/3fd9SmJ







