This ‘Haunting Of Hill House’ actor appeared on Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’





This actor was a member of the Cullen Clan, along with Robert Pattinson. Years later, Elizabeth Reaser portrayed Shirley Crain in the original Netflix horror series, The Haunting of Hill House. However, she had a very different role for several episodes of the Hulu original, The Handmaid's Tale. Here's what we know about Reaser and his role with these streaming platforms. Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser and Oliver Jackson-Cohen from the Netflix Original Series, "Haunting of Hill House" | Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Netflix Elizabeth Reaser portrayed adult Shirley in Netflixs The Haunting of Hill House Shirley Crain, along with her other siblings, had an unusual childhood. Growing up in Hill House meant talking about sleep, a mysterious red room, ghosts, and even the death of the characters' mother. Reaser portrayed the adult version of Shirley during Netflix The Haunting of Hill House, showing how Brother Crain handled his grief. While describing his character, Reaser said in an interview with SyFy that Shirley was really broken with her Hill House experience. I think she was trying to survive, Reaser said. And of course, when you deal with your family and the things you grew up with, you can go backwards. Sometimes it can be impossible to express yourself when you are with your family. But at the same time, you can express yourself more truly in other ways, she continued. Over the course of the series, we captured Shirley for about three days except for the flashbacks. I am fascinated by the way people react to her and her anger. RELATED: Netflixs The Haunting of Hill House has wrapped up The Haunting of Bly Manor filming season 2 Elizabeth Reaser starred in the original Hulus series, The Handmaids Tale This actor also starred in a Hulu original series, The handmaid's tale, for several episodes. Reaser portrayed Olivia Winslow, the wife of a Washington DC commander, in Season 3 of this drama series. This character isn't exactly an antagonist, but it does complicate matters for June, a maid held against her will by a powerful family. After seeing Olivia Winslows at home, overflowing with children, as well as the treatment of her maid, Serena Joy feels a surge of inspiration to start a family of her own. This, of course, comes at a cost to June, who has appeared as Serena Joys' maid in propaganda-filled videos. RELATED: The Handmaids Tale: Who plays Ms. Esther Keyes? McKenna Grace joins the cast of season 4 Some know this actor from his role in the Twilight movies Apart from his role in the original Netflix and Hulu shows, this actor has appeared in films of the dusk saga, including Breaking Dawn: Part 2. There she played the role of Esme Cullen, the matriarch of the Olympic coven. This actor thus appeared in the 2016 horror film Ouija: the origin of evil as a widowed mother who unwittingly invited evil into her home with a Ouija board. This film also starred Henry Thomas, of Haunt of Hill House, like Father Tom. The Haunting of Hill House is available exclusively on Netflix, while The Handmaid's Tale is available on rival streaming service, Hulu.







