SNL is just as confused about the new mask guidelines as you





If you still have questions about the latest recommendations for fully immunized Americans released earlier this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Saturday Night Live has answers. This weekend show, hosted by non-billionaire veteran Key & Peele Keegan-Michael Key and starring musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, began with Kate McKinnon reprising her recurring role as Dr Anthony S. Fauci, attempting to explain the latest CDC guidelines. As you’ve probably heard, we’ve had some really great news this week and I’m not just talking about the return of J. Lo and Ben Affleck, McKinnon explained. The CDC has announced that people who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, outdoors or indoors. Pretty awesome, isn’t it? But a lot of people had questions. Such as: What does this mean? What are you talking about? Is it a trap?

McKinnon featured a series of performers (describing them as doctors who performed drama) who would act out some potential storylines and illustrate the proper etiquette of masking.

The first scene was performed by Aidy Bryant, playing a bartender, and Beck Bennett, as a future boss who is told he can remove his mask until he reveals he isn’t actually vaccinated. I walk into a bar at 11 a.m., Bennett said. Did you really think I was vaxed? Because it’s on you. Bryant replied, you are right, I deserve Covid. Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim have played the roles of a business traveler and flight attendant who hastily find themselves in a dashing situation. (McKinnon observed, the lesson should have been, you need masks on planes. No, everyone’s excited now.) In another setup, Alex Moffat and Cecily Strong played people in a large crowd, unsure of whether or not to wear masks.

Strong said, we don’t have to because we were outside. After a pause, she added, the Capitol building. Now let’s go get them. She brandished a gun as Moffat donned a MAGA hat and they walked off the stage. In a final sequence, several actors pantomimed a celebration of the end of the pandemic. Bryant said: When we come together as a society, we can solve anything. Bennett added: Now let’s talk about Israel. McKinnon quickly changed the subject. In short, she said, please everyone get vaccinated and enjoy life without a mask. Except this audience, you guys have to keep them. Nostalgic game of the week

Dark Sports Joke of the Week

Either this sketch will have instant meaning to you when you see it, or a little context may be needed: ESPN documentary The Last Dance presented to some viewers. John Michael Wozniak, a former Chicago police officer who became a member of Michael Jordans’ security team, and who is seen in an episode mimicking Jordans’ shrug after beating him in a round of coins. (Wozniak died in January 2020, a few months before The Last Dance debuted.) You now have all the baggage you need to enjoy this filmed segment, billed as a release from the documentary, in which Heidi Gardner played Wozniak and Key played the Jordan, which won’t stop until Gardner plays his pants off. , her glasses and her. Hair. Jokes of the week

At the weekend update desk, presenters Colin Jost and Michael Che continued to riff on the new CDC recommendations. Jost started: Guys, good news this week. The CDC has announced that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or socially distance themselves. Unless you go to most places. [The screen lists various businesses, modes of public transportation and cities where masks are still required.] Either way, have fun there. After the announcement, President Biden told Americans to take off your mask and smile. Even if take it off and smile is the first example of every workplace harassment seminar.Senator Mitch McConnell, seen here watching a poor family get kicked out on Christmas Eve, reacted to the news that the masks are no longer needed by lowering your mask and saying, Finally free. Which is so madly deaf. It’s like Matt Gaetz takes off his mask and says, I feel like a kid again. What continued: According to recent studies, men who have had Covid can suffer from erectile dysfunction and some have even reported a decrease in their penis size. This is how you sell masks. If you want people to get vaccinated, you have to run with this. Forget about stopping the spread. It should be Stop the Shrink. Bit of the Week in the Office Weekend Update Part 1

McKinnon was able to play another prominent political figure this weekend, this time playing Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who was removed by Republicans from the leadership role of the No.3 House on Wednesday after she opposed to former President Donald J. Trumps of false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him and reproached him the violent storming of the Capitol on January 6. McKinnon, like Cheney, told Jost: I don’t know what I did wrong. Look at me. I am everything a conservative woman is supposed to be: blonde. Average. After a while, Jost said to him: And? McKinnon replied, I was done. Bit of the Week in the Office Weekend Update Part 2

Bennett, who specializes in overconfident types of truckers, was able to add to his list tonight: Bob Baffert, the trainer of Medina Spirit, the racehorse whose Kentucky Derby victory was jeopardized by a test drug testing failed, which Baffert said in an interview on Monday. on Fox & Friends was the fault of the cancellation culture. Bennett, as Baffert, offered other implausible explanations for the horses’ test failure: Maybe he went to one of those silly Patch Adams hospitals, he said. , slipped on a banana peel, fell the first shank on a syringe of testosterone, test positive. Asked how Medina Spirit had played at the Preakness Stakes on SaturdayBennett replied, he collapsed there. Hes nothing without his roids.







