Things to do in Cincinnati this week: May 17-23





Monday 17th May CHARITY: Cincinnati Circus in the Biergarten, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, Big Ash Brewery, 5230 Beechmont Avenue, Anderson Township. See fire performances, aerial stunts, the wheel of death and more. First come, first served. Doors open at 4 p.m. for an early show, 7:15 p.m. for a late show. From May 17 to 20. CASA benefits for Clermont Kids, Fondation Varner, May We Help and 1N5. $ 20, $ 10 10 years and under, free 2 years. eventbrite.com. FAMILY: Butterflies from Bali, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Drive, Mount Adams. Timed ticket entry. From May 8 to September 8. 6. Reservations: krohn.ticketspice.com/butterflyshow. FOOD: Cincy Salad Week, May 17-23. Sponsored by Cincy Fit Foodie, enjoy specialty salads at participating restaurants. cincyfitfoode.com/restaurants. JOB FAIR: Job fair, 4-7 p.m., Oasis Golf and Conference Center, 902 Loveland-Miamiville Road, Loveland. Various companies from Loveland, Miami Township, Symmes Township and surrounding areas will be on hand to discuss and accept applications for full-time and part-time employment. Release. Register: lmrchamberalliance.org. LEISURE: Trivia on the Square, 6 pm-8pm, place de la fontaine, 520 rue Vine, downtown. Weekly until October 11. Free. myfountainsquare.com. THEATER / VIRTUAL END SOON: Rhapsody in Black. Aired until May 17. Written and performed by acclaimed actor LeLand Gantt, this solo show explores the personal journey to understanding and transcending racism in America. $ 6. cincinnatiarts.org. THEATER / VIRTUAL: Ben Butler, streaming through May 22. What MASH was to the Korean War, Ben Butler is to the American Civil War. The production cast includes Michael Hall, Phineas Clark, Rico Reid and Terry Gosdin. $ 15. falcontheater.net. Tuesday May 18 FOOD: New recipes with Kate, 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Salt Your Greens Chef Kate Caccamo offers quick, easy, and family-friendly recipes for dinner. Recipes, ingredients and Zoom link sent before the event. $ 15. Register: eventbrite.com. HEALTH: Workout on the Green, 5:30 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. With tabata with Sage Hot Yoga from 5.30 p.m. to 6 p.m., vinyasa flow with Embra Studio from 6.15 p.m. to 7.15 p.m. every Tuesday from April 6 to May 26. VISITS: Hillforest Victorian House Museum, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday to Sunday, Hillforest Victorian House Museum, 213 FifthSt., Aurora. Guided tours of the historic house. $ 10, $ 4 7-13 years old, free 6 months. Discounts on Thursdays for seniors and veterans. 812-926-0087; hillforest.org. Wednesday May 19 HEALTH: Workout on the Green,5:30 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. With FitCamp with Fitnext from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Zumba with YMCA from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. every Tuesday from April 6 to May 26. MUSIC: Reggae Wednesday, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Place de la Fontaine, 520 rue Vine, downtown. Live reggae music. Runs weekly from May 12 to October 12. 13. Free. myfountainsquare.com. OPENING THE THEATER: Matilda the Musical by Roald Dahl, 7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. $ 15 upfront. sorgoperahouse.org. Thursday, May 20 DANCE: Salsa in the square, 7 pm-10pm, place de la fontaine, 520 rue Vine, downtown. Weekly dance series with live salsa groups. Runs from May 6 to Sep 30. Free. myfountainsquare.com. Friday May 21 CHARITY: Yappy Hour, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & ​​Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. Bring your canine companion for a walk through a 300-acre park and finish with a drink at the Grand Pavilion, Benefits Animal Friends Humane Society. Bring a donation of a medium or large bag of pet food and two bags of treats for the entree. pyramidhill.org. CONCERTS: Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, 8 p.m., Riverfront Live, 4343 Kellogg Ave., East End. With DeeOhGee. Doors open at 7 p.m. riverfrontlivecincy.com. MUSIC / FESTIVAL: May Festival, 7:30 p.m. Friday to Saturday, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. Opening weekend. MUSIC: Spring concert series, 6 pm-9pm Friday to Saturday, Place de la Fontaine, 520 Vine St. Downtown. Weekly concert series until May 30. This week: Noah Smith with TBA on Friday; Erin Coburn with TBA Saturday. Release. myfountainsquare.com. MUSIC / VIRTUAL: Cincinnati Fire Museum Virtual Music Series, 8 p.m. live on Facebook. This week: the Sons of Silverton hop-hop artists. Release. facebook.com/cincyfiremuseum/events. THEATER: I have rhythm, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Covington Plaza, 144 Madison Ave. Series of outdoor shows. Choreographed tap production featuring music by Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin and George Gershwin. $ 25, $ 15 students and children. thecarnegie.com. Saturday May 22 CHARITY / MUSIC: NKY Music Legends Hall of Fame Benefit, 9 p.m., Bobby Mackey’s, 44 Licking Pike, Wilder. Doors open at 7 p.m. Performance: Bobby Mackey and His Best Damn Band with special guest Ray Cummins. Accept donations for NKY Music Legends HoF. $ 10. CONCERTS: Whispering Beard presents: Live at the Ludlow Vets, 6:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Ludlow. With Jeremy Pinnell, The Harmed Brothers and Frontier Folk Nebraska. Outdoor show for all ages, rain or shine. $ 35 reserved. cincyticket.com. CONCERTS: Here Come The Mummies, 7:00 p.m., Riverfront Live, 4343 Kellogg Ave., East End. Doors open at 6 p.m. 16 years and over. Rain or sun. $ 20 to $ 40. riverfrontlivecincy.com. FOOD: Murder on the menu: Remus on the river, 6:00 p.m., Queen City Riverboat, 100 O’Fallen Ave, Dayton. Show, dinner and cruise on the Ohio River. Historic-inspired cocktail and dinner with Remus Whiskey pairing. Boards at 5:30 p.m. $ 75 all inclusive. cincinnatimurderdinners.com. HAPPY HOUR: Adult Sunset Safari: African Sunset, 6-10 p.m., Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Avondale. Cocktails, dinners and close encounters with animals. $ 150, $ 140 members. 21 years and over. cincinnatizoo.org. SHOPPING: Strawberry Days, 10 am daily, Blooms and Berries Farm Market, 9669 S. State Route 48, Loveland. Pick your own strawberries, farm games, petting zoo and more. May 22-June 6. SHOPPING: Hosta & Vivace auction, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Gil Lynn Park, 203 Greendevil Lane, Dayton. Hostas, perennials and garden items. Bargains galore. Wear a mask. Sponsored by the Hosta Society of Greater Cincinnati. gchostas.org. SHOPPING: Grace Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday to Sunday, Grace Green Acres Farm, 932 Cook Road, Lebanon. Outdoor event featuring vendors of natural products like local foods, handmade clothing and jewelry, beauty products without artificial ingredients, woodwork and fresh produce. Music, bonfires, food, live barn painting demonstration by Ohio barn artist Robert Kroeger. Rain or sun. Free entrance; parking $ 3. gracegreenbeauty.com. VISITS: Visit of the hidden caves, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Northern Row Taproom, 111 W. McMicken Ave., Over-the-Rhine. 1 mile walk includes underground beer caves and ends with a beer tasting. Saturdays until the end of May. $ 39. americanlegacytours.com. TOURS: Built on BeerWalking Tour, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m., Sunday, Brewing History Tour Center, 1941 Race St., Over-the-Rhine. A 90-minute outdoor walking tour introduces the history of the brewing evolution of the city’s historic breweries. Includes a visit to the vast underground cellars of the Jackson Brewery (non-operating). Available from April 2 to June 27. $ 25. brewingheritagetrail.com. VISITS: walking tour of brewers and barons,10:00 a.m., Brewing History Tour Center, 1941 Race St., Over-the-Rhine. The 2-hour outdoor walking tour includes a visit to the underground cellars of the Schmidt Brothers / Crown Brewery. Classes weekends from May 1 to June 27. $ 25. brewingheritagetrail.com. VISITS: walking tour of brewers and barons,Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, town center. The 2-hour outdoor walking and tram tour includes outdoor tours of the Hudepohl bottling facility, Schmidt Brothers / Crown brewery, and Kauffman brewery. Classes weekends from May 1 to June 27. $ 25. brewingheritagetrail.com. TOURS: Built on BeerWalking Tour, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way. A 90-minute outdoor walking tour introduces the history of the brewing evolution of the city’s historic breweries. Includes a visit to the Jackson Brewery’s vast underground lager cellars (non-operating). Broadcast from March 20 to June 27. $ 25. brewingheritagetrail.com. Sunday 23 May THEATER: Upstanders Onstage: Performances for Social Change, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mayerson JCC parking lot, 8485 Ridge Ave., Amberley Village. Social distancing in-person outdoor event featuring theater performers, musicians and poets. 12 years and over. Advance reservation required.cincyplay.com. THEATER: Village Players: A Tale of Tails, 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., Tower Park Amphitheater, Cochran Avenue, Fort Thomas. Performed by players from the village of Fort Thomas. VISITS: Brunch, beer and brewery tour, 11:00 a.m., Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, city center. Brunch, beer tastings and a behind-the-scenes tour of the brewery. Take the tram to the brewery district to learn about the history of brewing and visit an underground lagering cellar. Includes 6-8 beer and brunch samples. From Sunday April 18 to June 20. $ 55. brewingheritagetrail.com. VISITS: Historical walking tours of Mount Adams, 1 pm, Mount Adams Bar & Grill, 938 Hatch St. 2-hour walking tour of the neighborhood. Wear comfortable shoes and a mask. Runs Sunday through October 31. Benefits of the Mount Adams Civic Association. $ 10. mtadamscincy.org. Look ahead CHARITY: Drive For Change Golf Outing, May 28, Eagle Creek Country Club, 990 Crittenden Mt. Zion Road, Dry Ridge. Golfers have a chance to win a new hole-in-one truck. Benefits Women’s Crisis Center. Register: bidpal.net/driveforchange. CHARITY: Wigs and Waffles, June 27, Fueled Collective, 3825 Edwards Road, Norwood. Celebrate the pride of 2021 with a drag brunch to benefit LGBTQ + programs at Lighthouse Youth & Family Services. $ 49, includes brunch, open bar and drag show. cincydragbrunch.com. CHARITY: Double Vision XII,June 25, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum. Live and silent art auctions, light bites, music and cash bar. Visionary benefits and voice. Free, but reservation required. eventbrite.com. FAMILY: Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Avenue, Anderson Township, opens for the season on May 29. FILM: Hollywood Drive-In Theater, 1538 Cedar Avenue, College Hill. Drive-In opens May 28 for the season. $ 25 per car. hollywooddriveintheater.com.

