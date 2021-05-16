Kerala Police Record Statements From Parents Who Alleged Domestic Violence – The New Indian Express





Through Express press service THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vattappara police team investigating the alleged suicide of Priyanka, 26, wife of actor Unni P Dev, on Saturday recorded statements from relatives, who alleged that she had taken the extreme step in because of domestic violence she had had to face. However, police have yet to file a complaint against Unni due to the lack of substantial evidence to prove that he assaulted his wife. Unni is the youngest son of the late actor Rajan P Dev. “Priyanka has tested positive for COVID-19. So the post-mortem examination will take place later. After the autopsy, we will check if Priyanka’s body has bruising marks as claimed by her relatives. “is that then we can register a case and take action against Unni., if necessary. We have recorded the statements of all the plaintiffs, including her brother Vishnu,” said R Shabu, police inspector. Priyanka was found hanged in her bedroom at her residence in Vembayam near here on Wednesday afternoon. A day before her death, Priyanka had filed a domestic violence complaint against Unni at the Vattappara police station. Alleging that Priyanka had bruises on her body when she returned home earlier this week from Unni’s home in Angamaly, her relatives have filed a police complaint demanding action against Unni for incitement to suicide and violence. domesticated. Police, however, have so far only recorded one case of unnatural death. Unni and Priyanka got married on November 21, 2019. According to the complaint, although the couple initially had a happy marriage, they were arguing after Unni started selling Priyanka’s jewelry. In addition, since Unni had not been employed for some time, he had resorted to Priyanka and her family’s request for money in the form of a dowry, according to the complaint.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos