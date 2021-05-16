On the road again: local live music comes to life





From virtual plays to live and locally broadcast social media concerts, the novel coronavirus has taught the arts and entertainment industry a thing or two about how to make the show last.

But even among the creative solutions to attract audiences to their virtual doorsteps, artists have suffered. The financial loss, isolation, and denial of that magical connection that comes with live performances all took their toll.

Artists are resistant, however. And while musicians around the world have been derailed for a year, here in Flathead and beyond, they’re back on track for 2021.

Regionally, the Under the Big Sky Festival in July in Whitefish, the Red Ants Pants Festival in White Sulfur Springs, the Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner and Big Sky Brewing in Missoula are all, right now, a fixture this summer. .

IN MARCH On January 7, 2020, when the New Wave Time Trippers performed at the Remington in Whitefish, they cheekily wore masks and threw toilet rolls at the public. They didn’t know that after this show they wouldn’t perform for over a year.

It got real, band member Nick spear mentionned. Come to think of it, we probably could have been paid in toilet paper.

The live performances, like a train, stopped loudly. Bars and restaurants closed. The curtain fell on the local theater.

A popular ’80s cover band based in Whitefish since 2014, the New Wave Time Trippers have fallen prey, like all performers, to the claws of the pandemic. The band celebrated their return to live music this year on May 7 at the Remington.

It was a little weird, but it felt good to play, said Spear. There were a lot of locals in the audience; people we haven’t seen for over a year. I think it has done everyone a lot of good.

In 2020, while in quarantine, Spear began collaborating with a New York-based performing artist. Susan odea a well known artist in the Flathead, mainly with the Alpine Theater Project. The formed duo Big Sky City Lights and will sell out this year’s Under the Big Sky Festival.

But last year, performing artists struggled.

Financially, it was brutal, Spear said. Events, parties, weddings have been postponed.

People from out of town moved here during the pandemic, including many talented artists, he said. A rising tide lifts all the ships. We have such a wealth of talent here, writers, musicians, photographers, artists. I think everything will flourish.

Spear realized that until the lockdown, no one was standing still.

The pandemic has changed that for everyone, Spear said. The break was probably good. I took star walks with my daughter. And now I pay attention to what I want in my life.

Whether with the band, with ODea or solo, Spear is booked all summer.

It’s intimidating, he said, I’m just happy to play music and lucky to live in a place where the community is so supportive of live entertainment.

the New Wave Time Trippers play June 12 at the Great Northern Bar and Grill in Whitefish.

As the pandemic deepened in March 2020, Bozeman’s bluegrass / new grass / folk group Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs had just completed a solid tour of Colorado.

Our momentum was accelerating exponentially, said band member Josh Moore. We’ve been reserving for seven years since the band was formed in 2013, and we’ve performed throughout Northwest Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and California.

In this business, it takes years and years to grow and get to a point where momentum can keep it going, Moore said. We have lost a year of work. We all took side jobs. Asked what we were doing. But we did better on the other side. We had a new and refocused objective.

In 2020, Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs broadcast live a few big concerts, which raised funds to keep the group going. They received a grant from the Montana Arts Council and funds from the State of Montana, which helped generate money for a new album and new equipment. And they’ve spent the whole year writing music.

It gave us a chance to stop and take our bearings. Moore said. We found ourselves in the fog. It was the first time in years that we had the opportunity to reassess where we were and where we want to be. The fog has lifted. Creativity flowed as our world melted around us.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are releasing their fifth album, Through the Smoke on June 18th.

Were all really excited about it, Moore said. An album shows the progress that people can see. It’s the most exciting thing in the world.

The group is back on tour. Earlier this month they played a concert at the Great Northern in Whitefish.

The Flathead Valley is one of our favorite places in the world to visit, Moore said. It feels like coming home. We love it. Rumor has spread among musicians about places like Flathead.

As for what was most difficult to survive during the pandemic, Moore said he didn’t see their fans for a year.

Having this feedback does something for your soul.

I think the audience is really hungry and needs live music just as much as we do.

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs also play Under the Big Sky.

The festival lineup is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen, Moore said. It’s humiliating and flattering at the same time. Being on a festival stage and reaching thousands of people is the rarest pleasure. It gives me chills.

“We just want to express our gratitude to our audience and for the excitement of getting back to doing what we’re doing. It is a joyful experience.

Through the Smoke is being broadcast in stages on Spotify. The album can be pre-ordered now on their website, www.laneylouandthebirddogs.com

YOU’RE having trouble finding a person in Flathead who was not entertained by John Dunnigan. A singer / songwriter. Multi-instrumentalist and local legend for over 40 years, Dunnigan has performed throughout the valley. From the Northwest Montana Fair, wedding and private affairs to his weekly shows at the Lodge at Whitefish Lake, Craggy Range and Great Northern, Dunnigan can be heard singing his heart out with a good dose of his infectious humor.

But he certainly wasn’t prepared for this to end last year.

It blew me away, said Dunnigan. I vividly remember getting paid in March 2020 after my concert at the Boat Club closed by Sunday Big Mountain and Whitefish shut down like a drum. I had contracts for concerts throughout the winter.

The shutdown was comprehensive, Dunnigan said. It affected bartenders, waiters, valets everyone.

Dunnigan said he really yearns to get back to work.

No one could play anywhere, and without these gigs to woo you it’s just sitting at home during a long winter in Montana.

It was especially hard on his son Andy Dunnigans’ group, The Lil Smokies. The nationally touring group canceled major concerts last year at the Grand Ole Opry and Red Rocks, Colorado.

They went 14 months without a gig, John said. They have lost two of their original party members.

Now The Lil Smokies are back on tour and will be again these years Under The Big Sky Festival.

Dunnigan agrees that it is easier for solo musicians to resume live performances here in Flathead Valley.

The Flathead has more live music, more venues than anywhere else, he said. We have Big Mountain, the lakes, the tourists.

Hope we can come back 100% as before. I don’t ever want to experience something like this again, Dunnigan said, though some people thought I sounded better with a mask.

