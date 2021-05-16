North Hollywood gay bar Club Cobra only uses fans to its advantage

Club Cobra, a gay bar in North Hollywood, is using the popular OnlyFans site to its advantage amid the pandemic.

Since its rapid spread last year, the Covid-19 pandemic has decimated many businesses across the United States. The hardest hit are restaurants, nightclubs and bars, especially LGBTQ spaces.

Club Cobra, a LatinX LGBTQ space on Burbank Blvd popular for its Spanish drag shows, go-go dancers and the longest LatinX trans night in Los Angeles has been hit hard by Covid-19.

Marty Sokol, founder of Club Cobra, turned to content filming for OnlyFans in order to keep the club alive. OnlyFans is a platform where people can pay to subscribe to their favorite creators to view porn photos and videos often.

However, the exotic, fog-filled Cobras dances are filmed at Sokols without nudity. One of the shows Sokol says he’s trying to bring back is based on the Transfix club show. It’s the only trans party in LA run by trans women. It was a safe place for trans people to come for advice, friends and dating. Above all, it was a special community for trans people to share their experiences.

The Club Cobra team made it work despite high costs. They use high quality lights, photo equipment, and editing software to produce the shows every week.

Hailing from Sydney, Antony Tadros, worked for Sokol for nearly five years and is Club Cobra’s self-styled jack-of-all-trades, from bartender to booking skills. Now he’s filming the show. He says Club Cobras’ hub to OnlyFans has helped the team connect more as a family.

Sokol intends to bring Club Cobra back in person, but will still be creating content on OnlyFans even after the club reopens.