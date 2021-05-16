Entertainment
Mtley Cre and Def Leppard reschedule 2022 titles tour
American metal icons Mtley Cre and English rockers Def Leppard have once again rescheduled their American tour, pushing dates back until 2022.
The two groups were originally scheduled to hit the road in the summer of 2020, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to social media on Friday, May 14, Mtley Cre announced the news that they would be pushing their postponed 2021 dates for another year, due to COVID restrictions and touring logistics.
“To all of our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is moved to 2022,” they wrote on Facebook.
“This is the only way to guarantee that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of those who have purchased tickets. We appreciate your presence and look forward to coming back on stage and presenting The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. “
Mtley Cre and Def Leppard will still be joined by Poison and Joan Jett for the new series of shows, which will begin in June of next year. A final postponed date for Glendale, Ariz. Has yet to be announced.
Mtley Cre has announced that they are reuniting in 2019, four years after their farewell tour in 2015. The band celebrated their 40th anniversary despite the brief hiatus in January this year, promising “a year of celebration” to mark the milestone.
That same month, Def Leppard also revealed that they were launching a “Def Leppard Vault,” featuring artifacts from the group’s history to keep in an online digital museum.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]