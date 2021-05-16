Mtley Cre and Def Leppard reschedule 2022 titles tour

American metal icons Mtley Cre and English rockers Def Leppard have once again rescheduled their American tour, pushing dates back until 2022.

The two groups were originally scheduled to hit the road in the summer of 2020, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to social media on Friday, May 14, Mtley Cre announced the news that they would be pushing their postponed 2021 dates for another year, due to COVID restrictions and touring logistics.

“To all of our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is moved to 2022,” they wrote on Facebook.

“This is the only way to guarantee that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of those who have purchased tickets. We appreciate your presence and look forward to coming back on stage and presenting The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. “

Mtley Cre and Def Leppard will still be joined by Poison and Joan Jett for the new series of shows, which will begin in June of next year. A final postponed date for Glendale, Ariz. Has yet to be announced.

Mtley Cre has announced that they are reuniting in 2019, four years after their farewell tour in 2015. The band celebrated their 40th anniversary despite the brief hiatus in January this year, promising “a year of celebration” to mark the milestone.

That same month, Def Leppard also revealed that they were launching a “Def Leppard Vault,” featuring artifacts from the group’s history to keep in an online digital museum.