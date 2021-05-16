5 Bollywood stars and the cars they bought this year





Pandemic or not, nothing prevents movie stars from adding luxury and expensive cars to their garage! In some ways, watching celebrities add flashy new cars to their collection in the midst of a pandemic is reassuring. Maybe it feels like things are going back to normal. The first half of 2021 was exactly that. Social media was abuzz with photos of Bollywood personalities posing next to their newly acquired prized possessions. We couldn’t stop gushing at them – cars, we mean. Want to know which car your favorite movie star from Prabhas to Sara Ali Khan added to their garage this year? Read on. Kartik Aaryan Lamborghini Urus The young Bollywood idiot has been in the headlines lately for his fallout with Karan Johar, but he also grabbed the keys to Lamborghinis SUV, the Urus Pearl Capsule for a staggering crore of 3.43 rupees (ex-hall exhibition). Dubbed the successor to the Lamborghini LM002 SUV of the 1980s, the Urus draws its power from a twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with 4.0 liters of displacement (650 hp / 850 Nm), mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It can go from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.6 seconds. It comes with three two-tone color options, 23-inch glossy black rims, a 17-speaker Sensonum 730W sound system and plenty of customization options. Also last year, Kartik gave his mother a Mini Cooper Convertible car for her birthday. Prabhas Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster The Baahubali Prabhas star bought a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster for himself. The high octane supercar is equipped with a 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 engine pumping a mind-blowing 740PS / 690Nm and can reach a top speed of 350 km / h. It can complete the 0-100 km / h race in just 3 seconds and takes 9 seconds to go from 0 to 200 km / h! Priced at a whopping Rs 5.79 crore (ex-showroom), Prabhas was visibly delighted to add the exuberant Aventador S Roadster to his acquisitions. The sports car comes with four drive modes, Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS), power rear window and quick removal or installation of the roof panel. Anil Kapoor Mercedes-Benz GLS Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor gave his wife Sunita Kapoor a Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV on her birthday. The AK vs AK actor bought Mercedes-Benz’s flagship SUV for over Rs 1 crore. Owned by many other Bollywood celebrities, the Merc GLS is offered in both gasoline and diesel form in India. While the 3.0 liter gasoline engine produces 367PS / 500Nm, the similar diesel engine returns 330PS / 700Nm. Both powertrains are mated to a 9-speed AT and come with an all-wheel drive option. The GLS is packed with features like five-zone climate control, 64-color ambient lighting, front and rear wireless charging, Burmester surround sound system and a panoramic sunroof. Shahid Kapoor BMW X7 M50d It seems Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor is enamored with luxury sedans and SUVs because he owns so many. The list includes the Mercedes-AMG S400, Range Rover Vogue, Jaguar XKR-S and the latest being the BMW X7s M50d variant. Before buying it for over Rs 1.60 crore, the actor took a proper test drive of the BMW SUV. Satisfied with its driving dynamics and characteristics, it gave it a boost. The 7-seater BMW X7 M50d is powered by a 2,998cc turbocharged quad diesel engine which boasts a phenomenal output of 400hp and 760Nm and comes with all-wheel drive. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It boasts a plethora of features such as adaptive air suspension on both axles, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, two 10.2-inch Full HD screens in the second row, a roof panoramic opening in three parts, Harman Kardon music with 16 speakers. system, parking aid with panoramic camera and many more. Besides Shahid, Bollywood Singham aka Ajay Devgn also added the same BMW luxury SUV to their garage in 2020. Sara Ali Khan Mercedes-Benz G Wagon Young Love Aaj Kal and No.1 Coolie actress Sara Ali Khan chose versatility and luxury in one when she focused on the lavish Mercedes-Benz G Wagon G350d. The raw German 5-seater SUV with unmatched road presence offers impressive off-road capabilities. The muscular Merc SUV comes with a price tag of Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom). The 2925 cc six-cylinder diesel engine produces 286 hp / 600 Nm and is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is known for its iconic square styling and is equipped with many cutting-edge features such as the Burmester surround sound system, two 12.3-inch screens, three-zone climate control, nine airbags, and electric and ventilated front seats. . Find out more about: Mercedes-Benz G-Class diesel

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos