PETA calls on Hollywood to end use of wildlife after elephant used in ‘Westworld’ dies





HBO The tragic elephant star that appeared on ‘Westworld’ has passed away, prompting the animal rights organization to call for an end to the use of captive animals in Hollywood. AceShowbiz – PETA bosses mourn the death of movie star Elephant Tai, hoping her passing will help them seek justice for other captive Hollywood creatures. The “Some water for the elephants“and”WestworldThe recently deceased 53-year-old star has spent most of her life in captivity after being sold to Kari and Gary Johnson, the elephant rental company Have Trunk Will Travel in 1978. To mark her passing, PETA chiefs released a video of Tai being “pushed, pushed and punished” by managers behind the scenes, while claiming that Westworld bosses “were exploiting a real elephant to portray a robot” on television. in a scene featuring a computer generated tiger. Spokeswoman Moira Colley told WENN: “For years her handlers transported Tai and other elephants across the country, forcing them to take turns and rides under the threat of violent punishment. . ” Instead of flowers, readers urged to call for an end to the use of real wildlife in Hollywood by sending emails, tweets, voice messages urging production companies to never use real animals wild. ” PETA officials also faked an obituary for the tragic Tai, which reads: “I died at the age of 53 after leading a miserable life that I never chose for myself. It’s Hollywood for animals like me … WC Fields said never work with animals. Believe me, the feeling is mutual. ” “I could have enjoyed spending my years with my family in the wilderness, but instead I got a one-way ticket to a life of exploitation. Where was the Screen Actors Guild when I was trucked to and from movie sets, shackled and standing in my own trash, or trucked to state fairs when movie work was scarce … I was hoping someone would catch all of this on camera, and they eventually did, but it didn’t scare the industry off. My suffering was ignored. for years.” Announcing her death online last week, Tai masters wrote, “Tai, the love of our lives and the hearts of our family, has passed away. Tai passed away peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by her elephant friends and of people who loved her. As you I can imagine, we are heartbroken. Tai has been part of our family for over 45 years. She was the nap queen and loved her spa treatments. Her grace, her beauty and her sweet personality made her a very special woman. ” “Meeting Tai opened the door to caring for so many people. She was the first ambassador of the endangered Asian elephant. Tai touched the hearts of generations of elephant lovers. She inspired those. who met her wanting to learn more about elephant conservation everywhere. We are eternally grateful for her contributions. ” “We kindly ask for respect and privacy as we mourn for Tai and navigate living without her in our daily lives.” Next article

