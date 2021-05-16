“I’m sorry for the pain,” Babil writes in her emotional note for mom Sutapa Sikdar





Babil shared these photos. (Image courtesy: @ babil.ik) Strong points Babil shared a photo of his mom Sutapa Sikdar on Instagram

Babil also wrote an emotional note for her

Babil apologized to his mom in his post New Delhi: “I am so temperamental. I’m sorry, ”says Babil, Irrfan Khan’s son. Babil, who frequently treats his Instafam with memories of the deceased actor, this time dedicated his last message to his mother Sutapa Sikdar on the platform. Babil posted a photo of Sutapa on Instagram on Sunday and wrote an emotional note for her. In his post, Babil shared that no one cared about him except her. He also apologized to Sutapa for her “temperamental” character and for the “pain” she suffered after Irrfan’s death. “I love you so much, I’m sorry for the pain,” read an excerpt from her caption. He wrote: “The one and only. My only. I’m so temperamental, I regret it. She’s there for me, you know? The one. No one is kidding me, really, except my mom. love it so much, I’m sorry for the pain. In the last chapters of our book; selfishly I want to be the one to take care of you. “ Take a look at his post here. Sutapa Sikdar was already featured on Babil’s Instagram account a week ago. Babil had shared a photo of himself with Sutapa on the platform and wrote “listening” in the caption. The photo is a photo of Babil and Sutapa interview with Film Companion titled “Celebrating Irrfan” in which the two spoke for the first time about the deceased actor. See his post here. In the interview, speaking to reporter Anupama Chopra, Sutapa explained that she was “still not ready to talk to people” even after a year of Irrfan’s death. “I find it so strange that this is the first time that it’s me, and not Irrfan, who’s sat down with you for an interview. I can’t tell you how overwhelming it is. We try. It’s been almost a year (since Irrfan died) and I’m still not ready to talk to people. I’m much more good at writing than at personal interactions. I’m still trying to manage it, “he said. Sutapa. In the meantime, take a look at a few more previews of Sutapa Sikdar on Babil’s Instagram account. Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 last year. She was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018. Irrfan married Sutapa in 1995. Babil Khan and Ayan Khan are their sons. In terms of work, Babil will soon make his acting debut in the Netflix movie Castle. He is paired with actress Tripti Dimri. Anushka Sharma is producing the film.







