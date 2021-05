Events in the long life of Prince Philip of Great Britain

LONDON 1921: Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu, the only son of Prince Andrew, younger brother of the King of Greece. Her mother is Princess Alice of Battenberg. 1922: The family moves to France after Philips’ father is forced into exile. His uncle, the king, was forced to abdicate during the general unrest. 1928: Philip moves to England to live with his parents in Mountbatten; his grandfather had changed the last name from Battenberg to Mountbatten amid anti-German sentiment during WWI. 1939: Philip joins the Royal Navy as a cadet as World War II looms. He later served in the Indian Ocean, Mediterranean and Pacific and was promoted several times. He ascended to commanding officer in 1952, but his naval career ended soon after due to his royal duties. 1947: Philips’ engagement to Princess Elizabeth is announced in July. They get married in November at Westminster Abbey. He was made Duke of Edinburgh on his wedding day. 1948: Birth of the couple’s first child, Prince Charles. He became heir to the throne four years later. 1950: Birth of Princess Anne. 1952: Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, dies while she and Philip are in Africa and she becomes queen. 1956: Philip founds the Duke of Edinburghs Award program, which spans over 100 countries. It challenges young people to participate in a series of outdoor activities designed to improve team building and fitness. 1960: Prince Andrew is born. 1964: Prince Edward is born. 1982: Philips’ grandson, Prince William, is born to Charles and his wife, Princess Diana. William becomes second on the throne after his father. 2009: Philip becomes the longest-serving royal husband in British history. 2011: At 90, Philip says he’s “reducing” his workload. He receives successful emergency treatment for a blocked coronary artery. 2017: Philip announces that he will no longer perform public engagements due to his advanced age. 2019: Philip, 97, is in a serious car crash near the Queen’s Estate of Sandringham. He is not injured, but the driver of the other car suffers from a broken wrist. Philip gives up his driver’s license. 2021, February 16: Philip is admitted to a London hospital where he is treated for an infection, then transferred to another where he undergoes heart surgery. He spent a month in hospital before being released on March 16. 2021, April 9: Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip dies peacefully at Windsor Castle.







