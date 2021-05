Money Heist’srsula Corber shares photos with LVaro Morte, Miguel Herrn and Alba Flores as she wraps up Season 5: Bollywood News

Netflix Megahit Spanish SeriesMoney heistwill end with season 5. Filming ended with emotional messages from the stars of the show. Money Heist’s ssula Corber, who plays Tokyo on the show, shared a series of memories with her co-stars and a photo of herself in tears as they wrapped up the final season. rsula Corber shared photos with lvaro Morte, Miguel Herrn, Alba Flores, Jaime Lorente, Pedro Alonso, Esther Acebo, Paco Tous among others. She captioned the post, “The end has come. What a trip. I will miss my guys so much. Thank you for all your love and support, hope we had the last season you all deserve. Jarana forever # MoneyHeist. “ Co-creator and director Jess Colmenar wrote a note of gratitude after wrapping up the final season. He wrote in Spanish: “Emotional and physical hangover. Yesterday, after almost three years, the filming of La Casa de Papel came to an end, the most brutal, intense and beautiful cinematic experience that I have ever seen. have never lived professionally and personally. “ “Technical and artistic team we went hand in hand in a battle (sometimes literal) from which I only take positive things. Surrounded by the best team in the world, unparalleled actors and actresses, a figure to take off his hat, and a mad urge to learn and improve every day, he would repeat forever.The professional quality of all the departments and casting is undeniable, but what makes this brutal is the human quality that I have encountered. You are all very tall, giants. No in the best of dreams I would have felt so comfortable and dressed up. What I take with me is amazing. THANKS. And thanks to @vancouvermediaproducciones and in particular to @ jesus_colmenar, @migueamoedo and @ titi231313, for trusting me and allowing me to be part of their family, ”he wrote. In the final season, two new cast members were added to the final season of the Spanish juggernaut – Miguel ngel Silvestre of Sense8 and Patrick Criad. The final 10 episodes will also tell the story of Denver’s childhood friend, Manila, played by Beln Cuesta. READ ALSO: Money Heist stars Lvaro Morte and Itziar Ituo share emotional messages as they bid farewell to the series BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.







