High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Premier Features New Drama, Love Interests, and Musical Numbers

Photo: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / Disney +

The start of something new

For those who haven’t watched the show, or for those who have and are looking for a quick refresher, High School Musical: The Musical the Series (HSMTMTS) premiered on November 12, 2019 and was one of the first series. to go out on Disneys new streaming platform, Disney +. The show centered around a group of high school students who attended East High, the same school that was used to film the three famous films from the original High School Musical. franchise. What is so unique about the show is that it is filmed documentary style where all the students are well aware and even fans of the fictional films that take place in their high school, often breaking the fourth wall to address the public.

In season 1, the theater club stages a production for the winter musical of their own High school music musical featuring the same songs, character names, costumes and choreography from the first film. Nini played by Olivia rodrigo (Bizaardvark) and Ricky played by Joshua Bassett (Stuck in the Middle) among other East High Wildcats get their shot by auditioning for the chance to play the beloved roles of Troy and Gabriella. Amid the auditions, audiences are taken on an emotional roller coaster filled with a dramatic love triangle between Nini, Ricky and basketball star EJ played by Matt Cornett.

New hit songs and impeccably choreographed dance numbers accompany each episode as well as a classic drama between Nini and the talented new dancer of the second class, Gina (Sofia Wylie). Throughout the season, Ricky and Nini found the love that had been broken between them, ending the season with a promise to give their relationship another try with a passionate kiss to seal the deal. Phew, you’ve officially caught up! That now brings us to season 2.

Rodrigo and Bassett Bop at the top of the musical charts

As the Season 1 premiere entered, there was obviously a large built-in fan base of the original franchise. Viewers young and old alike have tuned in to see if a new take on the nearly fifteen-year-old franchise could live up to the hype. Low and behold HSMTMTS was an instant hit and viewers tuned in every Friday for ten weeks with the release of each new episode. Since then, there’s a lot to unbox from the Season 1 finale and the upcoming second season we’re about to dig into.

First, we can’t begin to ignore the explosive success of actress and singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo. Young fans recognize Rodrigo in his Disney Channel series Bizaardvark which premiered in 2014, but new fans likely associate his name with the singer whose career literally exploded overnight. In the middle of filming season 2 during the Covid-19 pandemic, Rodrigo released his very first single Drivers License which, within 24 hours, topped the music charts and beat record after record. Rodrigo quickly gained notoriety, attracting the attention of The Jonas Brothers, Haley Bieber, Lucy Hale and even the musical idol Rodrigos Taylor Swift, to name a few celebrity fans.

Since then, she has released her second single Deja Vu which also blew fans away, and shortly thereafter announced the release date of her debut album Sour which is released on May 21, 2021. Her whirlwind success even landed her musical appearances. on Saturday Night Live, The Ellen Show and Jimmy Kimmel ‘, incredibly, given that her full album has yet to be dropped. The young starlet spoke with Weekly entertainment where she shared that her last few months of success have been just amazing, I love writing music and I feel so lucky people are reacting to it the way they are. It really is my biggest dream come true.

Rodrigo wasn’t the only HSMTMTS actor to debut his music career. His co-star and on-screen sweetheart Joshua Bassett also released his start EP at the beginning of March 2021 which managed to generate some controversy. Fans speculated that many Olivias songs were written about Joshua and vice versa, speculating that perhaps both young actors fell in love with each other while filming their hit Disney + show. Bassett surprised fans by dropping an incredibly catchy single titled Feel Something as a follow-up to his recently released EP which is now available on all music platforms. With the joint success of Rodrigo and Bassett, fans can almost wait to devour Season 2 and hear new original songs from both artists.

‘High School Musical’ – Getcha Head in-game for the second season

Season 2 picks up just at the end of Season 1 as Rodrigo and Bassetts characters Ricky and Nini enjoy their new relationship with their friends at a New Years party. However, things change quickly once Nini tells her that she has been accepted into a prestigious drama program; an opportunity of a lifetime that simply cannot be missed, but it forces the happy couple to navigate a long distance relationship. As the season progresses, we also meet three new characters: Howie (Roman Banks), Antoine (Andrew Barth Feldman) and Lily (Olivia Rose Keegan).

After watching (and listening to) the stars of HSMTMTS dominate the music scene leading up to the season two premiere, I can’t wait to see how each character’s storylines develop. The chemistry between the cast is strong, the music is arguably even catchier than Season 1, and the stakes for each character are higher than ever as tensions run high as students begin production on the latest musical adventure. from their school, Beauty and the Beast.

Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical the Series can be found on the Disney + and you can listen to Joshua Bassets ‘debut EP which is now streaming along with Olivia Rodrigos’ debut album which will be released on May 21, 2021.

Interpretation: Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester

Creator: Tim Federle

Writers: Tim Federle, Peter Barsocchini, Ann Acacia Kim, Zachary Dodes, Oliver Goldstick

Through Alexa sutherland

