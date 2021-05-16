I don’t want to stop with WrestleMania, the goal is to keep making history: WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley played football until the age of 14 at home in Australia. But her love for the beautiful sport faded when she took a vacation to Queensland where she watched the wrestlers in action. It didn’t take long for Rhea Ripley, who admitted she wasn’t interested in grades in school, to decide she wanted to continue wrestling.

After making waves at Riot City Wrestling, Rhea Ripley made a strong impression during WWE Trials in Australia. A ticket to the most followed wrestling promotion brand didn’t take long as Ripley entered WWE in his early 20s.

His rise in WWE has also been phenomenal. After having a memorable stint with NXT, Rhea Ripley became the WWE Raw Women’s Champion, establishing herself as one of the biggest stars in the women’s division.

Becoming a RAW Women’s Champion at 24 is a staggering feat, but Rhea Ripley isn’t going to stop there. The feeling of having won at WrestleMania in front of the fans still sinks for the Australian superstar but she is eager to achieve more success.

Speaking to indiatoday.in in an exclusive interview, Rhea Ripley says she’s on the hunt for history, for greatness.

“I have the impression that every day it sinks a little more but it has not completely sunk. It was really an incredible feeling for me, especially after my first meeting in front of zero fans. It was a really special feeling. It was like my other time at WrestleMania. I faced Asuka, someone I had wanted to face for a long time. And I also became the Raw Women’s Champion, ”said Rhea.

“Everything I wanted, happened at the same time. It was really hard not to crack under the pressure and to stay confident at that point because I was so overwhelmed by so many emotions,” Rhea added.

From an early age, Rhea Ripley went against conventional wisdom – the lack of belief in setting specific goals. She said it’s a formula that has worked well for her so far and that she doesn’t want to change it.

“I don’t really set too many goals for myself. I find that when you set goals and hit them you go like ‘oh I did that’ and then you stop. For me, I just want to see how far I can I just want to keep pushing myself to the absolute limit and keep fighting for greatness, just to see how far my body and my mind can take it, “said Rhea.

“Honestly, I feel like I want to take over, take over everything and that’s kind of my mindset my whole life. I feel like I’ve accomplished so much with that mindset. I guess WrestleMania would have been one of the goals, but I just don’t want to stop there. I want to keep going, keep making history and show everyone who Rhea Ripley is, ”she said. added.

Can’t wait to hit Asuka, Flair in the face

Rhea Ripley will defend her WWE Raw Women’s Title at Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash in a triple threat match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Although she has dominated The Empress of Tomorrow in the recent past, she has unfinished business with The Queen. It was Flair to whom she lost the NXT title at WrestleMania 36 and she did not get a rematch.

Well, on Sunday The Nightmare is keen to hit the Queen and Empress of tomorrow.

“I think it’s going to be a fantastic game. I love being in the ring with Charlotte and Asuka. It’s always a fight and a brawl. But I can’t wait to hit them both in the face. definitely a pro.

“Of course there’s always redemption in that. Losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Charlotte was something I didn’t want. It’s kind of a chance to redeem me. And blame her for having me. beaten last year … is my only shot.

I hope there will be more on the road. But now is a chance to claim my reward, to avenge myself. Hopefully I could shoot a 1 … 2 … 3 on Charlotte, ”she added.

The present and future of the women’s division

Whatever Sunday’s outcome at WrestleMania Backlash, Rhea is ready for bigger things in WWE. And she agrees that a group of former NXT stars, including WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, have the potential to lead the Women’s Division for years to come.

“It’s so strange for me to think that I could help move the women’s division forward. It’s so crazy for me to think of it this way. I see this happening with people like Bianca Belair, Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai. I see it coming with all the young girls, I hope one day all the girls in NXT will show up and we will continue with the women’s division.

“We can do exactly what the men did. But that’s a crazy thought. A little girl from South Australia, who just loved wrestling, now I’m here as a RAW Women’s Champion and I see myself like the present and the future of the women’s division. It’s exciting and yes, I see it happening, “Rhea added.

