Peter Parker plays a familiar role for Marvel’s Superman





As the Marvel Universe is completely rewritten during Heroes Reborn, Peter Parker plays a role familiar to comic book readers.

WARNING: The following contains major spoilers for VC’s Heroes Reborn # 2, by Jason Aaron, Dale Keown, Carlos Magno, Edgar Delgado, and Cory Petit, on sale now. The Squadron Supreme has always been a thinly veiled analogue of the Justice League in the Marvel Universe, including the team’s flashing riff on Superman via Hyperion. The last survivor of a dying planet, Hyperion was sent to Earth and raised under the civilian identity of Mark Milton, while receiving a solid moral education among humans. And as Milton created the superhero mantle of Hyperion and leads America’s Supreme Squadron to protect the Hero Reborn reality, Peter Parker plays a familiar role alongside Hyperion in this rewritten universe. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Hyperion is alerted by Reed Richards and Ben Grimm that the various super powerful figures and monsters he has imprisoned in the Negative Zone have escaped into the main Marvel Universe as the Extra-Dimensional Realm has grown increasingly unstable. . Among the characters Hyperion rescues from some damage caused by the rampaging escapees is a bookish Peter Parker atop the Daily Bugle building in Manhattan. And in this version of reality, Peter never became the incredible Spider-Manat at all, but remained the sweet, typical young man with a penchant for chunky glasses and sweater vests. RELATED: The Ultimate Avengers Villain May Hide In A Fan-Favorite MCU Hero More than just a civilian saved by Hyperion, Peter is mentioned by the superhero as being some sort of character who sees Hyperion as his friend. Hyperion notes that besides being the unluckiest man in the world, given the number of times Peter finds himself inappropriately endangered, and a photojournalist, he’s actually a pretty good kid. And while Hyperion’s day-to-day work doesn’t place him as Peter’s investigative reporter and colleague, it certainly provides a dark echo to the iconic dynamic between Superman and Jimmy Olsen, as it’s the closest thing to it. that Hyperion has from a human friend as he protects. the world. the Hero Reborn The reality version of Peter Parker appears to be afraid of bugs and hints that he has had close calls with bugs before, as a nod to his arachnid-fueled fate in the regular Marvel Universe. As Peter is rescued, it is strongly implied that he is almost suffering from a spider bite, potentially as reality is trying to correct itself to what it was. It also reflects Peter’s character arc in the alternate reality miniseries. Marvel 1602, with an Elizabethan era Peter narrowly avoiding being bitten by an enchanted spider multiple times throughout the story before finally receiving the Spider Bite at the end, leading to his fate as a superhero continuing in the aftermath and subsequent fallout. RELATED: Juggernaut: ALL THE OTHER Marvel Characters Who Had His Unstoppable Power Besides having no powers, Peter has no recollection of his past life and superhero career, but, with Blade restoring the memories of his fellow heroes in this altered reality, that may soon change. Hyperion is set to lose his only friend as the heroes inevitably rise to topple America’s Supreme Squadron and restore reality, with Peter potentially having that spider bite that will make him a webslinging superhero a once again. And while Hyperion hasn’t shown any sign of being outdone by any of the heroes or villains that stand in its way, Spider-Man has never been a hero who shies away from long odds even if he doesn’t. he was relegated to the rank of poor. Jimmy Olsen of the man. KEEP READING: Luke Cage Pays Homage To Batman Ally In Heroes Reborn: American Knights First Look (Exclusive) Line it is Drawn: Alternate Hellfire Gala Models

