New Masters Of The Universe action figures include an aged Evil-Lyn





Mattel is releasing footage of its new Masters Of The Universe: Revelation action figures. Kevin Smith is directing the next installment of the media franchise.

Mattel’s promotional photos of his short storyMasters of the Universethe toy line reveals a slightly older Evil-Lyn based on Kevin Smith’s version of the character from the upcoming series,Masters of the universe: revelation.theThe clerksThe director is directing the final television episode of Mattel’s’ 80s fantasy media franchise. The franchise is based on company-produced action figures, which spawned character-based mini-comics, followed by animated TV shows, DC Comics and a live action movie.He-Man and the Masters of the Universeis the best-known property of the franchise and has become an iconic piece of fantasy pop culture since its appearance in 1983. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Masters of the Universetakes place on a fantasy planet, Eternia, populated by both good and evil wizards, as well as mythical fantasy beings. He-Man is the hero of the story, espousing his superhuman strength to defend Eternia from Skeletor, a power-hungry dark wizard. He-Man’s struggle with Skeletor is at the center ofMOTUlore, with supporting characters entering the story on either side of the battle as the franchise grows over time. Netflix announced in 2019 that it had two newMOTUcurrent projects: a family restart ofHe-Man and the Masters of the Universeand Smith’s animated sequels series, Masters of the universe: revelation. Related: The Upcoming Nostalgic Animation Reboots On Netflix Mattel released the first images of their next line of action figuresRevelationof July 23, including an elderly Evil-Lyn. The line also includes incredibly old versions of He-Man and Skeletor, as well as the main characters, Moss Man and Battle Cat, the former mass pet of He-Man. The Masterverse collection includes six figures in total and will be available. on purchase in June. 15.Each figure is made up of 30 or more points of articulation, which gives them a greater range of motion, and they come equipped with accessories from the series. Here’s what Mattel’s new Evil-Lyn action figure will look like with and without his helmet: Along with the other characters in the toy line, Evil-Lyn is older than she was when she last appeared in the main storyline, but barely. The action figure’s white hair is not a marker of old age, but rather a physical characteristic consistent with past interpretations of the character. Smith’s series picks up where the 1983 series left off and seeks to address some issues that still bother fans of the old cartoon. The first episode of the new series will look like the old series, but an unspecified “cataclysmic event” will change the course of the narrative for the rest of the series. Evil-Lyn will be voiced by a perfectly curated Lena Heady, who is joined by Chris Wood as He-Man, Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, and Justin Long as Roboto. Smith’s nostalgic sequel is by a fan, for fans, and clearly intended to capture the spirit of the original. It is only right that Mattel is releasing a new line of action figures to complete the series so that adults who have watchedHe-manin their youth can relive the full experience. The ground behindMasters of the universe: revelationis promising: to sum up the unfinished plots and unanswered questions of the original series, while exploring the classic character on a deeper level. Evil-Lyn is perhaps the most compelling character on the show, as she simultaneously serves as a dedicated underlying Skeleton while openly admitting her ambition to someday surpass him. The Mattel Action Figure is an exciting glimpse into the character’s western form. Next: Every New Show Coming To Netflix In 2021 Source:Mattel All Four Fantastic Movies Ranked, Worst To Best

