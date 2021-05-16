Arjun Kapoor ends nine years in Bollywood, calls himself a successful commercial actor







Actor Arjun Kapoor

Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is back in the headlines as he prepares for the release of his film Sardar Ka Grandson, which hits Netflix on May 18. Kapoor, who comes from a dynasty of prominent actors, recently completed nine years in Bollywood and plans to work for another 90 years in the industry, while also calling himself a commercially successful star. I have been here [Bollywood] nine years and I’ll be here 90 more years and that’s pretty much what I know, either in front of the camera or behind her, Kapoor told Zoom TV. I’m way better than most people on social media because I’m an easy target. I live with a certain amount of respect and respect and I don’t indulge in giving back and talking and trying to talk to myself. Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade

Image Credit: YRF

Kapoor was launched into the film industry with Ishaqzaade, which also starred Parineeti Chopra in the lead. Incidentally, her last film was Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, released this year, which also featured the same co-star. The actor is currently awaiting the release of Sardar Ka Grandson, which sees him embark on a mission to make his grandmother’s last wish come true. Neena Gupta plays her grandmother. In an industry where careers are made and sunk based on a film’s box office earnings, Kapoor has said he’s convinced he will survive Bollywood much longer, not to mention his illustrious family who include the uncle Anil Kapoor, his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor, cousin. Sonam Kapoor and his father, producer Boney Kapoor. Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Image Credit: IANS

I’ve been a commercially successful actor for most of my career … I know my self-worth and I know what I bring to the table when I walk into a movie. I know my worth … but I still know my worth and no hits or flops or someone saying two good things or two bad things will change how I feel about me and you have to hang on to that in this profession that ‘ is why survive and I know I will survive, he said in the same interview. Kapoors’ latest films in Bollywood include Panipat, Indias Most Wanted and Namaste England, none of which have opened up to criticism or fan appeal. Sardar Ka Grandson

Image Credit: Netflix

The actor is now setting his sights on Sardar Ka Grandson, directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, with John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles. In his personal life he is dating Malaika Arora and there have been rumors that the couple may be getting married this year.

