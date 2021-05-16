Here’s everything we know about HBO Max’s upcoming Friends Reunion.

The cast of the longtime sitcom Friends reunites for an unscripted special called Friends: Reunion, which will arrive on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27. But who are these friends and what kind of reunion are they planning? To find out, we scoured the series trailer frame by frame for clues about the upcoming special. Here is all we were able to deduce Friends: Reunion.





It’s an NBC reunion Friends (19942004), not ABC Friends (1979).

If you take a close look at the trailer, you can identify actors David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc. It means that Friends: Reunion is probably going to be a reunion of the cast of the NBC sitcom Friends, not a meeting of the cast of the short hour-long comedy series Friends, which lasted for five episodes in the spring of 1979 before vanishing from the face of the earth. It’s probably for the best: NBCs Friends is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time, while ABC Friends Was terrible. Here are some blurbs from Howard Rosenberg’s original review of the show for the Los Angeles Times:

Miss it.

planned for limited execution (hopefully the terminal)

a wash

too immature even for its target audience

turns parental sermons into a silly episode

a bad case of cutes

You might call it garbage, but garbage would make a lawsuit.

Ouch! Judging by the trailer, however, Friends: Reunion has nothing to do with the 1979 television program Friends, so Howard Rosenberg can rest easy.

There will be a part where the cast of Friends Walks in the Warner Bros. Lot in slow motion.

Specifically, we know from the trailer that they will walk at least a quarter of a 3 blockrd street direction Avenue B, next to the ninth stage. Will they continue straight down the street until Embassy courtyard / New York Park neighborhood or turn into Step 24, or Friends was originally filmed? We won’t know until May 27.

Yes, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai will be making an appearance.

If you are the type of person whose main interest in watching Friends: Reunion glimpses 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, good news! Yousafzai, born between Friends The season three finale (The One at the Beach) and season four premiere (The One With the Jellyfish), which went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of seventeen, will appear on Friends: Reunion for some reason. Here is the full list of guest stars, which is full of alumni Friends favorites ranging from BTS K-Pop Superstars to Kit Harrington’s Game of thrones.

We’re going to need a bigger sofa. Attend these special appearances in the #FriendsReunion streaming May 27 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/1VVYCdtpqv – HBO Max (@hbomax) May 13, 2021

It’s going to be slower and more melancholy.

the original recording of the Rembrandts I’ll be there for you (Theme of Friends) stops at approximately 192 beats per minute, while the version in the teaser is only 147 bpm, and heavy on contemporary adult vibrations in addition. From this, we can deduce that the Friends the reunion will be about 23% slower and at least 75% more nostalgic. For example, the Rachels line in the original 1994 pilot episode, And that’s when I realized how Barry looks like Mr. Potato Head, would now be rendered, And thaaaaats when I realized how Baaaaaaaarry looooooks liiike Miiiister Potaaaaaato Heaaaaaaad. Regrets fly kites in your eyes.

Lisa Kudrow doesn’t think much about marketing copy.

One of the FriendsLisa Kudrow doesn’t think much about the official statement the HBO Maxs publicity department gave her about the show:

Joined by special guests, we all returned to the original soundstage, Stage 24 on the grounds of the Warner Bros. studio, for a special unscripted reunion to celebrate the show.

Heres Kudrow roasts the marketing copy in conversation with Conan OBrien.





As OBrien notes, whoever wrote this knows the staging! We can only hope the same can be said of the person who wrote HBO Maxs Friends: Reunion, except Friends: Reunion is unscripted, so what were the producers probably talking about? The producers. Showmanship!