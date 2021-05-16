Zack Snyder is all about having a good time with lots of zombies





Zack Snyder loves zombie movies. As a director, producer, cinematographer, co-writer, and author of the $ 90 million Army of the Dead story, he made the epic zombie flick to End All Zombie Movies. . It lands on Netflix on Friday after big screen bookings at more than 300 theaters. The fun of the zombie genre is that the audience is in front of you, Zack, 55, said in an interview to Zoom last week with his producer and wife Deborah Snyder. Like, you might ask a lot of people, how do you kill zombies? Shoot them in the head. What if you get bitten by a zombie, do you become a zombie? Absolutely. People know. So that’s the fun. In a lot of ways, it’s like making a western or something. There are certain things and these are the rules that you must follow. Then, he says with a big smile, you have to deconstruct and subvert expectations. Just when you think it’s a way, you’ve got to take it that way. It’s the challenge but fun. And, added Deborah, we made our own rules. A zombie army has occupied and destroyed Las Vegas but, now contained, is the target of nuclear annihilation. Before that happened, a team of mercenaries led by David Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) helicopters was stealing $ 200 million from a notoriously safe vault stored under a casino called Gtterdmmerung. They encounter elite Snyders panther-like zombies, dead creatures with, yes !, feelings and the ability to reproduce. They are led by a fierce – and terribly scary – queen. Amazing stunt woman Athena (preamp) plays the queen, Zack said. She was a gymnast and a cheerleader, the kind of cheerleaders they throw in the air – acrobatics. Just an amazing athlete. She was literally jumping out of that tank on those high heels – an eight foot drop! – and not an eye. I couldn’t even jump on them in my sneakers without hanging up and falling like I was going to break my legs, he said, practically rolling his eyes. She was Crack! and I was like, Geez Louise, it’s crazy. By the way, Deborah noted, for zombie hordes we had a zombie school where the stunt team, who already knew how to move like a zombie, taught 200 extras. They didn’t have the training that the stuntmen did, so we had to teach them how to move and act like a zombie.

