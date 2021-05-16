Downward “Spiral”: Chris Rocks’ Sequel “Saw” Lacks Teeth, Promise of Wasters | Movies / TV

Chris Rock has publicly stated that he dreamed, performed and produced by management the horror sequel Spiral: From the Book of Saw to stretch, to prove once and for all that he was capable of more than comedy. special and lame Adam. Sandler Movies.

From this very practical point of view, Spiral must be considered a success.

Certainly, humor is at the heart of the main character of Rocks wisecracking in the film. It would be foolish to give up what he does better than almost everyone on Earth. But, as with his recent turn in the fourth season of the Fargo TV series, there’s some real acting here as well.

As in Fargo, with Spiral, he has the opportunity to emote, and for the most part, he performs well. More dramatic roles are almost certainly in the future of Rocks, if he really decides that’s what he wants.

Spiral will also be economically successful. Since movies always make money. It’s one of the highest grossing horror franchises in Hollywood history, and now that a Saw X is in the works, it will only rely on its profit methods.

The big question, however, is whether Spiral is artistically successful. And the answer is a resounding meh.

Directed by series veteran Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV), it certainly doesn’t lack intensity. It’s pretty easy to find in a franchise built around a serial killer who traps his victims in a room or a barn or a Home Depot or whatever and forces them to play high stakes games, in which they can. choose between immense suffering. or death.

What is missing, however, is a sense of originality. (Well, that and tastes good. After all, it’s the Saw movies and others like that that the term torture porn was basically coined for. But people want what people want.)

In it, Rock takes on the role of Zeke Banks, a motivated policeman who doesn’t have many friends in the force. That’s because, years earlier, as we learned in Saw’s typical flashback style, he turned into a corrupt cop.

Now, years later, when a cop is killed in an affair bearing all the hallmarks of Jigsaw’s notorious killer, Zeke and his idealistic new patrol partner (Max Minghella) are on the case. As with all Saw movies, Zekes’ past ends up playing a part in the whole bloody story by the time it is finished.

What follows arguably plays out more like a police procedure than other installments of the franchise, but it always goes out of its way to tick all the boxes in the set formula.

Guy forced to choose between getting his tongue torn out or being hit by a train? Check.

Guy forced to choose between slowly having his fingers torn off or being electrocuted? Check.

A self-righteous killer convinced he’s doing the right thing? Check.

That was enough for previous Saw movies, but now, in what is the ninth time and the second release since franchises, the alleged 2010 final audiences have cause to hope for something fresh, exciting, new.

The inclusion of Rock in the mix seemed to be that something. That he would star alongside Samuel L. Jackson, and that the film would feature Bousman’s return, only added to the promise.

Alas, Jackson is mostly wasted on anything more than a cameo. Bousman can’t seem to generate the momentum from his previous installments. And even with Rock still viewable at the center of the movies, Spiral never really stands out.

This leaves the whole frustrating and disappointing exercise reek of the missed opportunity.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen the horror genre as a whole take an intriguing turn towards smarter tariffs, striving to push viewers to the edge of their seats but also to say something in the process.

Given how smart the Rocks comedy tends to be, there was reason to expect that we would see Spiral take the Saw franchise into equally thoughtful territory.

Unfortunately, of all the things this saw stands for, sharpness isn’t one of them.

SPIRAL: FROM THE SAW BOOK

2 stars, out of 4

INSTANTANEOUS: Chris Rock stars in a horror sequel about a police detective whose past is intertwined with a murder spree bearing the hallmarks of the infamous Jigsaw Killer.

DISCARD: Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Samuel L. Jackson.

DIRECTOR: Darren Lynn Bousman.

ASSESSED: R, for macabre and bloody sequences of violence and torture, omnipresent language, some sexual references and a brief drug use.

OPERATING TIME: 1 hour 33 minutes.

WHEN AND WHERE: Now playing in wide theatrical release and via major streaming services.

