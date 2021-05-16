Hollywood movie plans about Leicester and Jamie Vardy to be stepped up after FA Cup win





A Hollywood movie guru will step up his plans for a box office film about Leicester and Jamie Vardy after their FA Cup triumph. Los Angeles-based Briton Adrian Butchart wrote the scripts for the first two films in the “Goal” film trilogy. He has since planned another football movie and had talks with Vardy following his incredible rise from non-league factory worker to Premier League title winner. Now the star has added another fairy tale after lifting the FA Cup with the Foxes at Wembley by beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley thanks to howler Youri Tielemans. Vardy is believed to be the first player to take part in 13 rounds of the competition, from the preliminary round to the final. And Butchart believes the latest twist in his script will help the film which he says has been delayed by Covid.





Butchart told the Mirror: We have been following Jamies’ progress in the FA Cup and he has achieved another record breaking achievement. We know Jamie is one of the best players in the world and his continued success inspires us and the film. We expected to shoot the movie last year, but unfortunately for our industry, as for so many others, the pandemic got in the way. Especially since the Leicesters’ victory story will require large crowd scenes that we want to feature real fans for rather than relying solely on computer generated footage.





However, we didn’t slow down and used the time to continue refining the script and brought in some exciting new partners. We are now looking forward to launching and starting production as soon as the guidelines safely allow it, hopefully with a full stadium. Butchart lives in Hollywood and directs films with his production company Knightsbridge Films. Goal has made over 23 million worldwide and featured cameos from big names such as Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham. Butchart has already confirmed that he plans to play Zac Effron and Robert Pattinson to play Vardy, but One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson from South Yorkshire is also in the frame. Rodgers admitted, “I think her story is so unique. It’s definitely a later-in-life movie, isn’t it.”







