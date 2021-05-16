Adding Asian actors to Lord of the Rings Amazons would be too politically correct





The Lord of the Rings trilogy promotional material Photo: Sina Weibo Chinese cultural observers said it would be too politically correct for the Amazons the Lord of the Rings TV series to be forced into a role played by an Asian actor and could trigger racial issues if the newly added role was negative. The comment came after Chinese Canadian actor Ludi Lin posted to Twitter on Thursday, complaining that the mega-budget fantasy series did not feature any Asian actors. It will be difficult to justify building a huge world without any character that looks Asian. Turn that imagination on us. It’s not difficult, it was here, he wrote. the the Lord of the Rings The TV series, due for release in 2022, is considered the greatest TV series ever made, with Amazon spending $ 465 million for just one season. Currently, a total of 35 actors have been announced and the cast appears to be predominantly white, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The first three films of the fantastic epic the Lord of the Rings trilogy were all re-released in mainland China in April and May, with the third film The the Lord of the Rings: The king’s return earning just over 5 million yuan ($ 776,000) on Friday, its first day of reissue, with a screen share of just 6.2% and a seat occupancy rate of 4.1%. As of Sunday afternoon, he had grossed 20.70 million yuan, according to the Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan. The film lasts 201 minutes, over 3 hours. Time is cinema’s biggest weakness, Xiao Fuqiu, a Shanghai-based film critic, told the Global Times. Middle-earth is an imaginary world created by Tolkien, much like the literary work of Chinese writer Wu Chengens Travel west. It would be too politically correct to force a white actor if a white actor criticized Travel west so as not to have white actors, film critic Shi Wenxue told the Global Times on Sunday. He suspected that the Asian actor was trying to use the call for diversity to exaggerate his own popularity. If the role played by an Asian actor was ugly like that of a dwarf or half-human, half-animal, some Asian-American groups might try to boycott him, calling him racist. Shi pointed out that discrimination against Asians and Asian stereotypes in the United States have a long history. For example, the movie Crazy Rich Asians, which had an all-Asian cast, is a typical work full of Asian stereotypes. According to a recent report by Top Asian Americans to Unite for Change, 42% of Americans surveyed couldn’t name a famous Asian American. About 80% of Asian Americans surveyed said they had experienced discrimination, and more than a third of white Americans said they were unaware anti-Asian violence was on the rise.

